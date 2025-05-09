Triple H himself to step in on SmackDown; ban 32-year-old star from appearing at Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H has been the central figure of WWE Creative for the past two years. Since stepping into more backstage roles, he has noticeably reduced his on-screen appearances as an authority figure. However, The Game might come out of his corporate den tonight to make a major decision on SmackDown, which may have major implications.

In a shocking move, the WWE CCO might ban Solo Sikoa from appearing at Backlash. The 32-year-old is set to team up with Jacob Fatu to take on LA Knight and Damian Priest tonight on SmackDown. However, Sikoa might take things too far by unleashing a merciless attack on Knight and Priest after their tag team match.

The Street Champion might even convince Fatu to join him in this attack on his Backlash opponents. The two stars might not stop despite the interference of WWE officials, which could force Triple H to come out himself. With a strong conviction, The Game could announce that Sikoa would be banned from appearing at the upcoming premium live event in St. Louis.

Such an angle could put Jacob Fatu in a plight in his Fatal Four-Way Match against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. If Solo is banned from the ringside, Fatu may be left frustrated, knowing he will not have a backup to ensure his victory in the title match. It could deepen the fractures in the alliance between Sikoa and Fatu on SmackDown.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative has in store for this week's SmackDown.

Triple H to suspend Solo Sikoa if the latter invades Jacob Fatu's title match?

If Triple H bans Solo Sikoa from showing up at Backlash, it is going to make things very interesting for Jacob Fatu's title defense. Such a major swerve could compel The Samoan Werewolf to come up with a strategy. However, Sikoa may still find some way to interfere at the spectacle this Saturday.

Despite being potentially banned by Triple H, The Street Champion could still appear during the United States Championship match. He may try to help his stablemate in his battle. However, Fatu could be oblivious to this, as he would not be expecting the former Bloodline leader.

Solo Sikoa may wreak havoc in the match, taking out LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. He could also accidentally cost Jacob Fatu the United States Championship. The 32-year-old ruining such a high-stakes match could infuriate Triple H, who could suspend Sikoa from WWE for a significant period.

Meanwhile, it could also enrage Fatu and lead to a massive fallout between the two stablemates. WWE could capitalize on this, leading to the much-awaited feud between the two superstars.

