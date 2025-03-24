Triple H to step in & suspend 3-time WWE world champion for 30 days due to recent incident? Possibility explored

WWE has entered a new era of unpredictability under Triple H’s creative regime, and fans have seen some interesting twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania this year. Owing to The Game's position in the company, he can suspend someone to maintain discipline in the locker room. The Cerebral Assassin may use his powers to punish a top RAW star for their recent actions.

One of the biggest shockers this year on Road to WrestleMania 41 was Rhea Ripley losing her Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY just after Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.

Last week on RAW, The Nightmare hijacked the contract signing segment between SKY and Belair for their match at WrestleMania and ended up signing the contract which wasn’t meant for her. Furthermore, when Adam Pearce confronted her, asking her to return the contract, Ripley denied taking orders from the General Manager.

As a result, WWE CCO Triple H could insert himself in the situation and suspend Rhea Ripley for 30 days for ruining the contract signing and then denying taking orders from the GM. A 30-day suspension would also eventually ban her from being part of WrestleMania 41.

This hypothetical situation would establish Ripley as an even bigger babyface heading into the Showcase of the Immortals. Fans could push to add Rhea to the match, and after negotiating for a week or two, she could potentially get her chance to add herself only if she defeats two opponents on the same episode of RAW.

While the angle suggested above sounds possible, it is mere speculation.

Former TNA star named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as her dream WWE opponents

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her official WWE debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Now, she is actively competing on NXT.

While speaking to WWE Deutschland, Grace named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents in the Stamford-based promotion.

"[Rhea Ripley?] You know, you have to say that, right? I feel like I have to say that. Bianca [Belair] is a very, very close second, though. I feel like she's so insanely athletic," Jordynne Grace said.

With the Showcase of the Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Rhea Ripley in the coming weeks.

