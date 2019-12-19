Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and other WWE Superstars react to Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship win

Rhea Ripley and Triple H

The concluding moments of this week's episode saw Shayna Baszler's historic NXT Women's Championship reign come to an end at the hands of Rhea Ripley. The two fought back and forth but an avalanche Riptide paved the way for The Nightmare to pick up the win.

With Ripley's victory, the reign of The Queen of Spades as the NXT Women's Champion culminated at 416 days. She had defeated Kairi Sane to win the title at WWE Evolution last year and went to successfully retain the gold against the likes of Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair among others. But it seems, The Nightmare was too big of an obstacle to overcome for Shayna Baszler as she didn't get to walk out win the win even with assistance from Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Rhea Ripley got involved in a feud with the former NXT Women's Champion following this year's SummerSlam. However, NXT being involved in the brand wars en route to Survivor Series derailed her from the quest to win the Women's Title for some time. The win over Team Baszler at TakeOver: WarGames put her back on track and now, she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Ripley is also the only female Superstar in history to win both the NXT UK and the NXT Women's Championship. Just like the fans did on NXT, the entire WWE Universe eventually joined her in celebration following her triumphant victory. Social media has been buzzing since the 23-year old Australian Superstar defeated Shayna Baszler and here we have compiled some of the best reactions from that lot.

Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2019

Congrats @RheaRipley_WWE👏 I’m excited to watch you do your thing as champ. And @QoSBaszler has been very solid and consistent at @WWENXT— Respect to both women🙏 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2019

.@RheaRipley_WWE - I love journalism. But like - I’ll give it up to manage you or whatevs. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 19, 2019

Congrats to this badass girl !! @RheaRipley_WWE !! Love seeing you succeed in this year ... sky’s the limit- 💙💙 @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/du8mAQhSL1 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019

Congrats Ripper Roo ❤️@RheaRipley_WWE — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 19, 2019

From who you where when you came in to who you are now are two completely different people, it was a long road for you, congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 19, 2019

how great is it saying, “NXT Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE”



beginning of an era 🙌🏼 #NXT — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) December 19, 2019

Love a @WWENXT main event that turns a grizzled 34 year veteran back into a superfan! @RheaRipley_WWE — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019

And the sheep go wild.



Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE.

See you soon https://t.co/qBXi08sVXK — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2019

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019