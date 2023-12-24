Triple H has made a lot of changes to WWE programming since taking over the creative duties from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. The Game has also instated separate General Managers for both brands who have not shied away from imposing their presence on their respective brands.

However, one rule break that has gone unnoticed so far is the lack of title defense from Logan Paul. The Maverick has been the United States Champion for nearly 50 days. He won the title on November 4 when he defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. However, The Social Media Megastar has not put the gold on the line since winning, which means that he has gone a calendar month without a title defense.

WWE had made it clear that the champions should defend their titles every 30 days, with Roman Reigns being probably the only exception due to his limited schedule deal and megastar status. While Logan Paul also is a star attraction, and a huge name outside the squared circle, Triple H stripping the Maverick of the United States Championship could lead to a quality storyline that has the potential to keep fans glued to their screens.

Hunter could also ask Nick Aldis to do his bidding. The SmackDown General Manager showed on the blue brand that he could very well stand up on his own against top names as he put Roman Reigns in his place in a backstage segment.

Logan Paul announced a tournament to determine the next challenger for the WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul's first title defense is likely to take place at WWE Royal Rumble next month as the star has only wrestled at top premium live events so far. There is an ongoing tournament to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship.

The tournament started with eight names but only Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar are left now. The duo will meet in the final to find out who will take on Logan Paul for the gold.

It has been reported that Triple H and co. are planning to pit KO against The Maverick at Royal Rumble 2024. Fans will find out the answer in the coming weeks.

