"You don’t see that happen to Roman Reigns a lot"- 37-year-old star put Reigns in his place on WWE SmackDown, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the backstage segment between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief summoned the SmackDown General Manager in his locker room on the blue brand to talk about the matches set by the latter. However, Aldis held his own against Reigns and even took a subtle shot at the latter.

Speaking about the segment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter noted that Nick Aldis put Roman Reigns in his place on SmackDown, which is rare for the Tribal Chief.

"They were sitting in his office. He asked Paul Heyman, Roman asked Paul Heyman to leave the room and you wondered what that was all about. And then, Aldis just sits down and Roman kept sitting forward with everything Aldis was going in like, ‘What? I run this. This is my show.’ He was putting [him in] his place, and you don’t see that happen to Roman Reigns a lot." [From 22:39 onwards]

Check out the complete SmackTalk below:

Nick Aldis set up a triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to determine the #1 contender for Reigns' title. The bout will take place two weeks from now on the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown.

The former NWA World Champion also pitted Solo Sikoa against Styles last night. However, the match ended in a DQ win for the latter.

