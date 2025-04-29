Triple H to strip Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez of their title; give them to new tag team? Possibility explored

Backlash 2025 is around the corner, and the Triple H-led WWE creative team has been working tirelessly to craft a solid premium live event post-WrestleMania. The card already looks promising, with many major superstars featured. Meanwhile, The Game could strip Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan of their Women's Tag Team Title.

Ad

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Liv Morgan make an important announcement. She revealed she needed some time off from WWE to work on a Hollywood project. It was later reported that Morgan would play an important role in an upcoming film. As a result, Triple H could take the tag team title off The Judgment Day and crown Roxanne Perez and Giulia as the new champions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since The Miracle Kid is seemingly going on an extended break, Big Mami Cool cannot hold the tag team title alone. The Stamford-based promotion could announce a tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Giulia and Roxanne Perez look like a strong team, and they might win the gold by emerging victorious in the competition.

The up-and-coming duo's potential victory could give a fresh direction to the women's tag team division. Moreover, Giulia and Perez could benefit from a title reign this early in their main roster run. That said, the proposed angle is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

Triple H praised Liv Morgan for her growth in WWE

Over the past year, Liv Morgan has arguably emerged as the MVP of the women's division. At the 2025 Elimination Chamber Post-Show, Triple H praised The Miracle Kid and highlighted how she had become a megastar with her consistency.

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that [sic], a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving," Triple H said.

Ad

The Game added that despite suffering some damage in the Elimination Chamber bout, Morgan impressed viewers with her performance. On the RAW after WrestleMania, The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez regained the Women's Tag Team Title from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Liv Morgan once she returns to WWE TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More