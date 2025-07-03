Triple H to strip top WWE star of his title for breaking a major rule before SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and fans are quite excited for the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Triple H has already started building the card up for the premium live event, and rumors of numerous matches have started making rounds on the internet as well.

WWE Night of Champions was initially supposed to feature a massive Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles, but the match ended up getting canceled after Mysterio managed to convince everyone that he was injured.

While Mysterio has managed to make a name for himself as the Intercontinental Champion, he hasn’t defended it since WWE Money in the Bank against Octagon Jr. However, with 30 days passing since his last defense next week, Triple H could ask Adam Pearce to take the title off Mysterio for breaking the 30-day rule. For those who are unaware, WWE has a rule that the title should be defended atleast once in 30 days, although how strictly it is followed still varies by the storyline demands.

With the title now off Mysterio, a new champion could be crowned at SummerSlam. Recent reports from WrestleVotes suggested that since Mysterio vs. Styles didn't happen at Night of Champions, the match could take place at MetLife Stadium 3 weeks from now, at SummerSlam.

"Don't think the match takes place the next Saturday night, think it's too soon. Plus, that card's filling up and they're presenting it as this PLE, this must-watch, which it will be, but it's only two hours, about an hour and 27 minutes with commercial. So, I think that card is gonna be full enough. So, I'd expect that match to happen at SummerSlam and I think it's gonna be great when it does happen. So, MetLife Stadium looks like the place for that match," he said.

With the match finally happening at SummerSlam, Mysterio vs. Styles could be booked for the vacant Intercontinental Championship, with the winner being named the new champion. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both the stars and the coveted title next.

AJ Styles confronted Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

After his match at Night of Champions got canceled, The Phenomenal One confronted the reigning Intercontinental Champion on RAW this week, furious that he was denied his title match at the PLE. Mysterio vs. Styles has been rumored to take place for weeks now, and the fans have also been waiting for the battle to unfold.

While Styles couldn’t get his hands on an injured star, it is clear that a match between the is set to take place soon. Fans will just have to wait and see what the company has planned for both men next.

