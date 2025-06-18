Triple H to strip WWE stars of titles, Liv Morgan replaced, new Judgment Day leader? 4 Predictions for the villainous faction on RAW

The Judgment Day faction suffered a severe blow on WWE RAW this week. This happened when Liv Morgan was injured during a match against Kairi Sane, leading to her shoulder getting dislocated. The injury was later confirmed to be legitimate and wasn't part of the storyline.

Ad

As of writing, there is no update regarding the recovery timeline for Liv Morgan following her injury. However, this real-life injury is sure to bring some drastic changes to the current storyline on the Monday night Netflix show.

In this article, we will be making four predictions for the villainous faction in WWE after the injury of Liv Morgan on the red brand.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Before this, when Liv went on hiatus due to her Hollywood schedule, WWE didn't strip the golf from the shoulders of The Judgment Day members. However, if Morgan's injury takes a lengthy time to recover, Triple H may strip the tag team titles.

This could lead to WWE announcing a tournament to crown new tag champions for the women's division.

Ad

#3. Roxanne Perez replaces Liv Morgan and becomes Dominik Mysterio's new girlfriend

Another prediction for Judgment Day is that in the absence of Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez may be able to replace her and become Dominik Mysterio's new pair. The Stamford-based promotion has already hinted at a romantic angle between Dirty Dominik and the former NXT Women's Champion.

The present situation seems like a perfect opportunity for WWE, where Perez may attempt to lure Dominik towards her and gain control over him. This could be similar to the way Liv stole Dom Dom from Rhea Ripley in Mami's absence.

Ad

#2. Finn Balor officially becomes the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor has always portrayed himself as the leader of the RAW faction. Nonetheless, Liv Morgan was the one who strongly stood against his side and favored Dominik Mysterio's decisions on the red brand.

In the absence of Liv, the former Universal Champion may officially become the leader of the group, as there will be no one to oppose the 43-year-old star. Even if Dominik tries to stand against Balor, Finn will manipulate him with the help of JD McDonagh.

Ad

#1. Raquel Rodriguez might get kicked out of the faction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez is a big supporter of Liv Morgan, but after her injury, things might get tough for the one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. If Rodriguez opposes Finn Balor, it could lead to her getting kicked out of the faction.

Balor will not hesitate to take out Liv's friend from The Judgment Day to establish his domination. This escalates the chances of Raquel getting removed from the WWE faction in Liv's absence.

It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day hands things in Liv Morgan's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More