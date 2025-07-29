Triple H has subtly confirmed beloved WWE legend will turn heel after 18 months at SummerSlam

Following a tumultuous few months, one riddled with failures and being left off marquee shows, SummerSlam may be a time for not just a turnaround, but a seismic shift in the career of future WWE Hall of Famer, Bayley. Multiple hints and teases over the past few weeks, as well as growing desperation, seem to have all but confirmed that Bayley will be turning heel very soon, and it may happen in the biggest way possible at SummerSlam.The latest tease occurred on last night's episode of WWE RAW, where a dejected Bayley, while being interviewed backstage by correspondent Jackie Redmond, stated that after being left off WrestleMania and now SummerSlam, she is at a loss for words.But here's the thing: this has subtly morphed into a unique and engaging storyline about a legend who suddenly finds herself off the marquee. Despite fighting for women's wrestling and revolutionizing the industry for over a decade, the influx of talent Bayley has blazed the trail for has left no traces of the path she forged.Off that path, The Role Model, all nice and lovable and huggable, tilled and tilled as she made a once-barren land thriving and fertile and sowed seeds that took years to bear fruit. And now, what seems to have borne fruit is an ultra-competitive women's division that all want the prize and have giant egos to go along with it.Bayley's possible heel turn at SummerSlam: the settingWith Bayley directly addressing her not having a match at SummerSlam — despite the two-night structure, despite the multiple titles to contest for, and despite the multiple title opportunities she has had in recent weeks — she may choose to appear at the show uninvited and crash The Biggest Party of The Summer. That party would have to involve either Lyra Valkyria or Becky Lynch, and a return to the dark side for the four-time World Champion.Despair and desperation may have already gotten to her enough to warrant not just more action, but a concrete change in attitude, or it may grip her further in the coming days, but Bayley getting involved in Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship &quot;No DQ&quot; title defense at SummerSlam seems quite likely at this point. Whether she turns heel with conviction and completion or takes time to truly accept the monster she is about to become over the coming months would be an interesting debate among WWE Creative right now.Bayley's potential heel turn at SummerSlam: the pan-out and fallout View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSummerSlam is just days away, and Bayley, having lingered at the edges of one of the most emotionally layered feuds in WWE today — Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria — which is set to culminate in a No Disqualification Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, could change the course of women's wrestling for good with her actions at SummerSlam.The Grand Slam Champion could help Lyra Valkyria win at SummerSlam and then turn on her, setting up a match against her for Clash in Paris. Why help her and then turn on her? Well, Bayley's deplorable actions may reveal that despite what she portrays herself to be, she too looks at Lyra Valkyria as being inferior to her, (much like Becky Lynch did), and therefore, an easy opponent to beat one-on-one; all this, by the way, while also getting revenge on &quot;Big Time Becks.&quot;Alternatively, she could actually help Becky Lynch retain at SummerSlam and proceed to form a power-hungry alliance reminiscent of the “Two-Man Power Trip,” with the pair redefining the direction of the women's division with their thirst for power and gold and targeting the Women's World Championship as well as the Women's Tag Team Championship.Bayley's case is a blend of fiction &amp; reality, and the storm it causes could turn her trajectory aroundThere is a mixture of disbelief, frustration, and disappointment brewing inside of Bayley all at once, and that may lead to the perfect storm. While Triple H always makes sure to appreciate Bayley as she states how underappreciated she is, and has her miss major events even as he makes statements about how reliable she is, the irony wears thin, for Paul Levesque is the one who makes the decisions.The truth is: it is not the fans who underappreciate Bayley; perhaps it is the company itself. And that element of reality being amalgamated with the storyline is exactly what could kickstart a major heel run for Bayley on RAW. A lack of power and control could morph into an unquenchable thirst for the same, and Bayley could choose to either go at it all by herself or team up with the woman who has it all and is the &quot;The Man&quot; to learn from: &quot;Big Time&quot; Becky Lynch. Whether that is a solo run or a blockbuster alliance remains to be seen.