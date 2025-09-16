Triple H has subtly confirmed former AEW tag team is reuniting in WWE

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Penta picked up a win over The New Day's Kofi Kingston in a dominant showing, only to be attacked unprovoked by a frustrated Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage later on in the show.Penta has been dealing with The New Day and Grayson Waller and been a victim of the numbers game on various occasions over the past few weeks, leading to speculation regarding possible assistance from his brother, Rey Fenix, on SmackDown, and perhaps Andrade too, to help even the odds.While Triple H has seemed intent on keeping The Lucha Brothers separate, Andrade's release now leaves Fenix's future on SmackDown up in the air. While he can certainly be a major player on the blue brand as a singles competitor, much like how Penta has established himself on RAW, with Andrade's recent WWE firing, stars seems to be aligning to expedite the inevitable reunion of Fenix and Penta in WWE.Fenix is not in a position to be a serious title contender on SmackDown right now, and it has nothing to do with his talent or even presentation. In fact, he had a stellar showing against Sami Zayn in a United States Championship Open Challenge match just last week. However, with Zayn and Cody Rhodes both babyface champions and a lack of strong mid-card heels for Fenix to mix up with on SmackDown without taking losses instead, RAW just seems like a better fit for him.In particular, the RAW tag team division utterly lacks interest or any semblance of firepower. The New Day, while a legendary tag team, has also been presented in a weird and underwhelming fashion despite their monumental heel turn several months ago. However, with them outnumbering Penta, it sets the stage for Rey Fenix to return and aid his brother, and not just reunite Theuxha Brothers, but help resuscitate the fledgling (and that's a rather kind way to put it) RAW Tag Team Division.The story of a reunion and a feud would be as organic as ever, with nothing feeling forced, and over time, this rivalry between The Lucha Brothers and The New Day could establish the former as the new gold standard of excellence in tag team wrestling in WWE, and revitalise the latter, with The New Day, lest one forgets, being 13-time tag team champions across the main roster and NXT.The Lucha Brothers are one of the greatest tag teams of this generationThe rivalry, beyond the storyline itself, would mark the clash of two tag teams that defined a generation, one within WWE, and the other one everywhere but WWE. Well, Penta and Fenix are now in WWE, and they have the chance to finally begin a new chapter together, as The Lucha Brothers, in their quest win WWE gold and to establish themselves as the best tag team of their generation.The two men have held singles and tag team gold across promotions such as AEW, AAA, ROH, PWG, and more, but more importantly, have had some of the most highly acclaimed tag team matches in the past decade; in particular, their clashes with The Young Bucks. In doing so, they have represented lucha libre all over the glove on an unprecedented scale, and now, they have the chance to do so on the biggest stage there is, and take WWE by storm.