Triple H has subtly confirmed Randy Orton will team up with a non-WWE celebrity at SummerSlam 2025

WWE is all set to host its biggest SummerSlam Premium Live Event ever this year, as it will be the first-ever two-night spectacle. The Stamford-based promotion has already begun building the card; the show is expected to be packed with megastars, and fans can expect some major surprise appearances.

It appears the WWE CCO and Hall of Famer, Triple H, may have already leaked that Randy Orton will be teaming up with a non-WWE celebrity at SummerSlam. The name in question is musician Jelly Roll.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Jelly Roll getting into a heated argument with Logan Paul, and Randy Orton came out in Roll’s defense. However, his SNME opponent, Drew McIntyre, took him out with a Claymore. Meanwhile, Paul took advantage and attacked The Viper. The 40-year-old musician couldn’t keep his calm and pulled the former United States Champion off the legend killer.

This segment was a clear hint that Randy Orton and Jelly Roll could team up against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre for a tag team bout at SummerSlam 2025. Previously, reports stated that the musician had begun training and was expected to compete in a tag team contest at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Moreover, Jelly Roll and Randy Orton share history together in the Stamford-based promotion, as the 40-year-old musician helped The Viper capture a win during his match against Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW in 2023, which is another strong reason the two forming a team would make sense.

Logan Paul has already made it personal by mentioning Jelly Roll’s family and destroying his musical instruments on SmackDown’s stage, ruining his homecoming performance in front of his hometown crowd, and calling him an outsider. Thus, things are bound to get chaotic.

Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Logan and McIntyre could be a massive box-office success. It could be a show-stealer if booked accordingly for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which is scheduled to emanate from MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Randy Orton is up for a big WWE match at SNME 2025

The Legend Killer, ahead of SummerSlam 2025, is set to compete in a big non-title bout against his former rival, Drew McIntyre, at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

McIntyre vs. Orton was officially booked after The Legend Killer connected an RKO on the returning Scottish Warrior on Friday Night SmackDown after Night of Champions, where The Legend Killer lost to his prodigy, Cody Rhodes, in the King of the Ring finals.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 could do the groundwork for the tag team match pitched above, as Jelly Roll has announced he will be ringside for Orton’s bout against The Scotsman. Logan Paul could likely be at Drew’s corner.

It will be interesting to see whether the World Wrestling Entertainment books the tag team bout featuring Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

