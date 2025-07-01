Triple H has subtly confirmed Seth Rollins will not cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract anytime soon

On WWE RAW after Night of Champions 2025, Seth Rollins appeared and confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Visionary and Paul Heyman walked to the ring as The Ring General issued a warning to his upcoming opponent, Goldberg.

Ad

The Imperium leader initially mocked The Wiseman by stating that they had gone all the way to Saudi Arabia and done nothing. However, The Architect corrected Gunther, saying that not letting Punk win the gold was his promise, and he was keeping it.

Amid this development, the Triple H creative team seemingly confirmed that Rollins won't be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase anytime soon. This hint was dropped when Heyman had a custom MITB briefcase for the former Royal Rumble winner.

Ad

Trending

Rollins claimed that neither of the World Champions is safe, and that's why he congratulated The Ring General on his current title reign, hinting at his cash-in. It's worth noting that if WWE plans to have Seth Rollins cash in soon, they may not need to bring a custom briefcase for him.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the past, fans have seen that a custom Championship was usually introduced when a star was expected to hold the title for a long time. Repeating the same logic, it's clear that The Visionary won't be cashing his MITB contract anytime soon despite multiple teases and attempts.

Even CM Punk attacked Seth Rollins soon after this segment, which implies that their rivalry is far from over. The former Shield member was also attacked by LA Knight while he was running away from The Best in the World.

Ad

Overall, it seems that Seth Rollins' MITB run will not be ending soon, and instead, the company has some major plans for it.

WWE provided a closer look at Seth Rollins' MITB briefcase

WWE introduced a new MITB briefcase and announced it for sale as a replica on WWE Shop. The briefcase has a black and gold theme, seemingly paying tribute to Rollins' previous gimmick when he was part of The Authority.

Ad

The briefcase graphic features Rollins' nickname, 'The Revolutionary.' The WWE Universe is loving the design of this custom briefcase and is already eager to buy it from the official site.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans are now demanding a custom Women's Money in the Bank briefcase for Naomi, too, after Rollins received the same on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action