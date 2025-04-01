Triple H subtly confirmed he is upset with major Champion ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41? Analyzing the hint

The latest episode of WWE RAW marked the conclusion of the company’s European Tour. With WrestleMania 41 merely days away, every top superstar was involved in advancing their respective storyline.

Gunther and Jey Uso’s saga has taken a personal turn. This week on RAW, The Ring General crossed the line that wasn’t meant to be crossed, as the World Heavyweight Champion launched a furious attack on Jimmy Uso and left him in the ring all bloodied. It visibly angered Jey Uso. However, The Yeet Master is not the only one upset with The Ring General's brutal attack on Jimmy Uso.

CCO Triple H has subtly expressed his anger toward the Austrian Superstar as he reposted a clip shared by the official WWE Twitter/X handle, which had the caption, “Gunther seriously just crossed the line...” The Game has seemingly agreed to the statement by reposting the tweet.

Jey Uso could demand Triple H for a change to his WWE WrestleMania match

Next week on Monday Night RAW, the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther might get into a huge brawl. The Yeet Master could demand CCO Triple H directly to make a change in their WrestleMania 41 title match.

Former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jey Uso may ask The Cerebral Assassin to add a “Street Fight” stipulation to their match. Now, he not only seeks to dethrone Gunther and capture the World Heavyweight Championship but also wants revenge for his brother, as The Ring General turned their feud personal by hurting his twin brother.

With the animosity between Uso and Gunther rising each passing week and WrestleMania on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the World Heavyweight Title saga unfolds between these two superstars.

