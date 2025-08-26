Triple H has subtly revealed a massive spoiler for WWE title match at Clash in Paris

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 26, 2025 11:58 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will take place in Nanterre, France, on August 31. The card already looks action-packed with five spectacular bouts featuring top superstars, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, and more.

Interestingly, the Triple H-led creative team may have subtly revealed a massive spoiler for a major title match scheduled to take place at the premium live event.

A major spoiler for a title match

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch accepting Nikki Bella's challenge and announcing their title bout for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

While anything can happen in a match, Triple H may have confirmed that Becky Lynch will retain the Women's Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella this weekend, as the former Divas Champion has gained the upper hand over the reigning champion two weeks in a row on WWE RAW and even held the gold strap in her hand last night.

WWE's age-old tradition

It's been a longstanding tradition in World Wrestling Entertainment that those who gain an upper hand on the go-home edition of a weekly show ahead of a premium live event usually end up losing at the PLE.

Bella returned to action earlier this year and competed in a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution. Though she wasn't able to earn herself a shot at the Women's World Championship, the WWE Hall of Famer showcased that she can still perform at the top level. Hence, she may get more time to shine even if she loses to Becky this weekend.

Triple H may be planning a multiple-bout rivalry between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella

Following her return to weekly programming earlier this summer, Nikki Bella declared that she is in for the long haul. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team may have long-term plans for the veteran. Hence, losing to Becky at Clash in Paris may not be the end of the road for Bella as far as her title aspirations are concerned.

A potential loss this weekend may eventually lay the foundation for another match between Bella and Lynch, possibly at next month's Wrestlepalooza, where Nikki may eventually dethrone The Man.

It will be interesting to see how the Nikki-Becky saga unfolds at the France PLE.

