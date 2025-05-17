Triple H is subtly trying to turn 33-year-old SmackDown star into WWE's next top babyface

It seems like Triple H has hinted at turning a 33-year-old SmackDown star and current Champion babyface. The tease on the 16th May episode of SmackDown was subtle but easy enough to understand.

In the opening segment, Solo Sikoa came out with his newest ally, Jeff Cobb (whom he now refers to as JC) and Jacob Fatu. In the earlier months of this year, Solo and Fatu had some very clear tensions when Fatu's confidence began to skyrocket (along with his popularity).

Perhaps that's why on the May 16 episode of SmackDown, there was a tease of Jacob Fatu turning babyface. It wouldn't be surprising if he were Triple H's pick for the next top hero in WWE. His popularity was evident when the crowd went along with him in his "All Gas, No Brakes!" line.

It seems pretty clear that Triple H and WWE are high on Jacob Fatu, the 33-year-old United States Champion. He has done enough to quickly merit his own popularity, and the reactions are quite telling.

WWE fans are into Jacob Fatu, and the tease of the betrayal might be the best way for him to turn into a babyface for the first time.

Until then, it's all gas and no brakes!

