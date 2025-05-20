Triple H to suddenly strip top WWE stars of their titles for breaking long-standing rule? Exploring the possibility

WWE is currently peaking in its prime under the umbrella of TKO Group and Triple H’s creative control. The King of Kings enjoys major powers as CCO, including deciding who gets the push on weekly TV and who gets pushed for their actions. Interestingly, the Game might use his authority to strip top RAW superstars of their titles for breaking a long-standing rule of the company.

Some long-standing rules have been followed religiously for years to maintain order within the company. Triple H may keep the tradition going and enforce WWE’s “30-day title defense rule,” which has seemingly been violated by the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as the Miracle Kid hasn’t returned on the latest edition of the red brand despite being advertised. It will be 30 days in two days since Morgan hasn’t appeared on television, and the tag titles have not been defended.

For those unaware, the 30-day title defense says that a champion, unless injured, must defend their WWE title every 30 days or they will be stripped. In Liv and Raquel’s case, both stars are fit, and the rule applies to them.

In a shocking twist, Adam Pearce could let the Judgment Day know that they are set to strip Morgan and Rodriguez of their championships as they haven’t defended them in a month, which is also holding up the division.

This twist may pave the way for Roxanne Perez, as Finn Balor could convince Raquel to defend the title with her as Morgan’s substitute, creating a future betrayal angle within the Judgment Day. The latest RAW episode saw Balor pitch the former NXT Women’s Champion as the newest member of the family, and even “Dirty” Dom was impressed.

The angle proposed above is merely speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran criticizes Triple H for poor booking

Lately, WWE’s CCO, Triple H, and his entire creative team are on the radar of fans and experts for weak booking decisions and delivering poor shows with similar plots. Former WWE writer Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the promotion's current status.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo stated that, despite having top people like Triple H, Road Dogg, Paul Heyman, Shawn Michaels, and more, the Stamford-based promotion is still struggling to deliver an engaging show.

"You’re watching these shows, and you know, you got Triple H, you got Shawn, you got Road Dogg, you got Paul Heyman, you got Michael Hayes. I just laid out 300 years of experience. You have these people, and you guys are doing a pi**-poor job, man. I am just really sorry. Every week, when I watch these shows, I question whether you know what you’re doing or not," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how the Judgment Day saga unfolds with so much happening, and whether it will help WWE and boost the fan engagement in weekly shows.

