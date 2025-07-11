Triple H to suddenly take former WWE champion off TV for airing her frustration publicly? Exploring the possibility

Under the creative regime of Triple H, WWE is moving towards Evolution 2. The all-women's Premium Live event is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. With the show just two days away, there's a possibility that Triple H might suddenly take former WWE Women's US Champion Chelsea Green off TV.

This could be done due to her recent reactions on the social media platform. A few hours back, Green took her official Twitter (X) account and shared a post. Here, she replied to a fan tweet in which the user shared their opinion about Chelsea winning the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. In response, the 34-year-old star tagged WWE and Nick Aldis, sending them a message. The former champion stated that she fears that the company's management is holding her back from her true potential.

The post of Chelsea seemingly shows her frustration with her booking in the Stamford-based promotion. This message from the SmackDown star could be a reflection of her real-life irritation with poor booking in WWE, or she might be simply playing her character to garner more support from the audience.

In any case, WWE could turn this entire angle into a storyline. This could be done when Nick Aldis approaches the Chief Content Officer regarding this concern. Triple H may order Chelsea Green to stay at home after her controversial remarks against the management.

Later, the authority figures might have intentionally started robbing Green of opportunities. It could eventually result in the 34-year-old star becoming a babyface after receiving massive support from the audience.

This might be similar to what we experienced during KofiMania, when former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon denied Kofi Kingston many opportunities. However, it eventually ended with Kofi winning a world title.

Who is expected to win the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2?

Already, some massive names are confirmed to enter the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution 2. Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nia Jax are a few of the confirmed participants. The question remains: Who is expected to emerge as the winner of this over-the-top rope contest?

As of now, Stephanie Vaquer is one of the favorites heading to the match. Already, the former NXT star is getting a significant push since her main roster debut. With such a strong booking, it won't be a big surprise if she wins at Evolution 2.

This victory will earn her a title shot at Clash at Paris, solidifying her status as a main event star.

