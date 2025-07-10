Predicting every winner at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution is just a few days away. The final lineup for the premium live event will feature seven matches, including five championship bouts. The card also features a Battle Royal, which guarantees the winner a world championship match on their respective brand at Clash in Paris.

Without further ado, here is a list of all predicted winners for the upcoming all-women’s PLE.

#7. Rhea Ripley will become the new Women’s World Champion

IYO SKY will defend the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Evolution. The Genius of The SKY had taken the title from Mami in March 2025 on WWE RAW, weeks before WrestleMania 41. In her quest to reclaim her title, The Eradicator was seen almost turning heel, forcefully catapulting herself into the WrestleMania 41 match for the title, which also included Bianca Belair.

Despite her best efforts, Rhea Ripley failed to defeat the Japanese star once again, and IYO SKY retained the Women’s World Championship in Las Vegas. This time, however, Mami may end up winning the belt. Notably, giving The Eradicator a third loss against SKY would put her out of the world title picture for a long time.

However, WWE may not want this to happen, as it will be holding the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, this year. The company has already made the Aussie lose at the Money in the Bank and the Queen of the Ring tournament. Thus, her upcoming match against SKY is a must-win.

It would not only crown her as a three-time Women’s World Champion, but also help her build her title run until she makes her way to her homeland in October. Rhea Ripley had received a gigantic pop the last time she was in Australia when she defended the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax. Thus, WWE may not want to miss the opportunity to recreate the same atmosphere once again.

#6. Tiffany Stratton won’t get dethroned at WWE Evolution 2025

Tiffany Stratton has chosen Trish Stratus as her opponent to defend the WWE Women’s Championship at Evolution. The Canadian star thanked her ally for the opportunity but also warned she won’t be going easy on her. Stratus also mentioned that an eight-time world champion has a nice ring to it, and she would do her best to win the belt and make it happen.

Like Ripley vs SKY, this match will also be a clash between two babyfaces who are friends. However, Tiffany Stratton won’t let her challenger dethrone her at the all-women’s PLE. It should be noted that this match has basically not received any promo, which keeps it a low-stakes title match. Additionally, Tiffy has ongoing feuds with Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Thus, while the WWE Women’s Championship match may see a lot of good looks, the 49-year-old won’t be able to end Tiffy Time at Evolution.

#5. The Judgment Day will stand tall at Evolution

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez face a huge challenge. Even though this is their first title defense, General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have thrown the duo in the pit with a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Now, The Judgment Day members will face The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Zaria & Sol Ruca in a Fatal Four-Way. Despite this, the heel duo could come out of this situation with the gold still around their waists. The Prodigy is filling in for Liv Morgan after she was sidelined with a shoulder injury a few weeks ago.

This has worked in Finn Balor's favor, who is secretly trying to replace Morgan with Roxy. The former two-time NXT Women’s Champion is thus strengthening her bond with Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio, and the best way to do it would be to prove that she’s reliable. Thus, the champs may retain the gold.

This would mean that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair would lose the match, and one of them could turn on the other afterward. After all, the two teamed up just for the tag team gold and are a makeshift team. Thus, WWE can push two big storylines by letting the champs retain their titles.

#4. Becky Lynch may remain the Women’s Intercontinental Champion after Evolution

Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on July 13, 2025. The Triple Threat format puts The Man at a disadvantage because she can lose the title without being pinned. She even mentioned this in her promo on this week’s WWE RAW episode, demanding that she should also get to choose her opponent like Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY.

Despite this, the Women’s Intercontinental also stands a bigger chance of emerging as the winner, since she is the only heel in the match. Therefore, she may not hesitate to use steel chairs and other weapons during the contest. Additionally, Becky Lynch will also be the calmest wrestler in the ring, as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have become bitter enemies over the last few weeks.

WWE might try to develop this rivalry further in the upcoming weeks, as it is still in an early stage. Doing so without either of them holding the IC Championship would help the company flesh out the feud more, with the winner eventually earning a shot to dethrone Lynch down the line.

#3. Jade Cargill may defeat Naomi once again

Jade Cargill and Naomi are currently involved in a heated feud. The Glow ambushed and injured The Storm in October 2024, stealing her spot alongside Bianca Belair to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship. This also caused Cargill to miss the Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber. However, the former AEW star did make a grand return and thrashed Naomi at Elimination Chamber.

Their grudge match at WrestleMania 41 saw The Storm pick up the win. However, The Glow’s heel turn intensified, and she is now the 2025 Ms. Money in the Bank, after beating Nia Jax and Cargill in the qualifiers. The two will now face each other yet again at Evolution, but this time, Jade Cargill will secure another singles victory.

The former AEW star is this year’s Queen of the Ring and is headed to SummerSlam for the WWE Women’s Championship. Therefore, she needs all the momentum she can get before August 2. On the other hand, the loss won’t really matter to Naomi if she manages to cash in her MITB contract and wins the world title instead. As a result, WWE may favor The Storm for this match.

#2. Jordynne Grace needs more time

Jodrynne Grace will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at the 2025 Evolution. While The Juggernaut is an unstoppable powerhouse capable of defeating nearly anyone, she might not leave Atlanta, Georgia, as the new women’s champ of the developmental brand.

Jacy Jayne is still a very new champion and has been doing a good job with the title. Additionally, she has her faction, The Fatal Influence, supporting her. Therefore, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley will definitely hinder Grace from taking complete control of the match. While the 29-year-old certainly has what it takes for the gold, Evolution might not be the PLE where she wins the belt.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer can win the 2025 WWE Evolution Battle Royal

The 2025 WWE Evolution Battle Royal still has several unrevealed participants. However, the winner of the contest may have already been revealed, and Stephanie Vaquer could be the last woman standing in the ring. The Dark Angel is currently receiving a major push from the company and has also proven multiple times that she deserves it.

La Primera didn’t lose any momentum she built in the independent circuit and in Japan, and is over with the WWE Universe. Additionally, she chose to join the company’s developmental territory despite being offered direct entry into any of the brands. She then proved her mettle by becoming the first-ever NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Champion at the same time.

Stephanie Vaquer continues to capitalize on the main roster opportunities she is getting and receives big pops from the crowds on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, The Dark Angel could win the Battle Royal and advance to Clash in Paris to fight her first world title match in the company. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead at the second edition of Evolution.

