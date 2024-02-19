Triple H suggests historic title change could happen on WWE RAW this week: Exploring the chances

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be marked as the go-home edition for the next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber 2024. The company has already announced multiple high-profile matches, including a massive Intercontinental Championship match where Gunther will put his title on the line against Main Event Jey Uso.

However, recently, the Chief Content Officer Triple H himself promoted the match between Gunther and Jey, stating that The Ring General's historic title reign might be under the biggest threat in this RAW showdown. Despite this, the chances of the Imperium Leader losing the IC title on the red brand seem to be highly unlikely.

Expand Tweet

The potential reason behind this belief is escalated due to the likeliness of a match between Jey and Jimmy Uso at this year's WrestleMania. So, to set up this 'Mania match, the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW might witness Jimmy intervening in this title bout and cost Jey the Intercontinental Championship.

This will lead to Gunther retaining his title and continuing his historic reign in the Stamford-based Promotion.

It will be engaging to catch how things will unfold in the impending episode of the red brand when The Ring General will face the former Right Hand Man in a title bout.

What else is announced for the forthcoming edition of WWE RAW

Besides the clash between Jey and Gunther, the company has also announced a massive match featuring Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. This match was announced last week after Rhodes saved Sami Zayn from a post-match assault at the hands of The Scottish Warrior.

This match holds a major significance as McIntyre will be entering this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. On the other hand, Rhodes is on his way to finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

In addition, the Judgment Day members are all set to clash in a huge eight-man tag team action when they face The Awesome Truth and DIY on RAW. Moreover, a last-chance Women's Battle Royal is also scheduled to take place, with the winner getting the final spot in the Women's Chamber match. The confirmed participants include Shayna Baszler, Michin, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in this episode of WWE RAW and who will gain momentum in this final episode on the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024.