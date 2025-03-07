Triple H to suspend 9-time WWE champion for his own safety on SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

Elimination Chamber set up a number of storylines in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41. One of the biggest of them possibly was Randy Orton's return to the Stamford-based promotion to attack the nine-time former WWE champion Kevin Owens.

The Viper tried to hit Owens with a Punt Kick when he returned in Toronto on March 1, and it's likely that he will try again if they are in the same vicinity. Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H could suspend Kevin Owens because the Prizefighter attacked a WWE official during his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Owens attacked referee Charles Robinson when the latter made a two count in his match, because he wasn't satisfied with the outcome. While WWE made it clear that they were not responsible for any injuries to the two men who were involved in the Unsanctioned Match, that doesn't mean they could put their hands on officials. It is likely that Owens went too far with Robinson.

This could instigate Triple H to make a decision that would help both Owens and Randy Orton, because he can suspend KO until WrestleMania 41 and then allow The Viper to do whatever he needs in a match in Las Vegas.

Will Kevin Owens be on WWE SmackDown?

Kevin Owens endured a lot of punishment from Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber so it will be a surprise if he is on the show, but Triple H could make the announcement without him being in attendance.

Sami Zayn is injured and out of action indefinitely so he isn't expected to be part of the show for several weeks with his WrestleMania 41 status up in the air. It will be interesting to see how long the Prizefighter is out for and when Nick Aldis will announce a match between Orton and Owens.

After all, the Apex Predator deserves a chance to get some revenge for being put on the shelf by KO for months after a brutal Pilediver on SmackDown in November last year.

