Triple H to suspend two former WWE champions after their actions on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE is headed into a new era, with Triple H as the head of creative. Owing to The Game's position in the Stamford-based promotion, he can suspend someone to maintain discipline and order. The Hall of Famer may use his powers to suspend two former champions after their actions on SmackDown.

On the June 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, LA Knight wrestled a match against Bronson Reed after Paul Heyman warned him that something bad would happen to him before the end of the episode. The match was an intense affair towards the end. The Megastar attacked Bron Breakker, who was on the apron, in retaliation, Breakker nailed the former United States Champion with a Spear in the ring. The referee called the match off, and LA Knight won the contest via DQ.

However, the carnage did not stop. Bronson Reed put the Megastar through three consecutive Tsunamis. After being attacked, LA Knight was taken under medical attention. As a result, CCO Triple H could suspend both Reed and Breakker for breaching the rules and trying to hurt an important star on the blue brand. The suspension of the two former WWE champions would leave Seth Rollins all by himself, and Knight could launch an attack on him on RAW next week, laying the foundation for their future singles bout.

This would also open a way for LA Knight to switch brands from SmackDown to RAW, as reported that the Stamford-based promotion is heavily interested in moving The Megastar to the red brand.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and no confirmation has been made.

Pro wrestling veteran sheds light on whether LA Knight has heat in WWE

While speaking on his K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran claimed that agents within the Stamford-based promotion were frustrated with the former two-time WWE United States Champion, but The Megastar is too over with the fans.

"Bro, I know that a lot of the agents, they get frustrated with this guy. Because he goes out there and does the indie stuff too many times. You know what I'm saying? It's like the guy's got top guy potential but doesn't want to do the top guy things enough... He's still super over. Bro, the guy's getting over despite what they give him. Bro, the guy constantly gets his shtick in. They're giving the guy mic work every week. So, he's fine," Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the WWE has for LA Knight in the near future, especially with his escalating tensions with Seth Rollins and his team.

