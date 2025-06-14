"They get frustrated with this guy" - Veteran addresses whether LA Knight has backstage heat in WWE

LA Knight became one of the most popular names on WWE SmackDown, but The Megastar still needs to win a world championship in the company. Meanwhile, WCW veteran Disco Inferno addressed whether the former United States Champion has backstage heat.

Ad

Earlier this month, LA Knight competed in his third Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the annual event. The Megastar lost the gimmick bout to RAW's Seth Rollins. The 42-year-old star has come close several times but hasn't won a world championship in the company.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran read fan mail regarding LA Knight and the possibility of Knight turning heel due to backstage heat under the Triple H-led creative team. Inferno claims agents are frustrated with the two-time United States Champion, but the SmackDown star is super over as a performer.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I know that a lot of the agents, they get frustrated with this guy. Because he goes out there and does the indie stuff too many times. You know what I'm saying? It's like the guy's got top guy potential but doesn't want to do the top guy things enough... He's still super over. Bro, the guy's getting over despite what they give him. Bro, the guy constantly gets his shtick in. They're giving the guy mic work every week. So, he's fine," Inferno said.

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Moreover, Inferno added that one cannot bury a talent like LA Knight and compared his run in the Stamford-based promotion with Chris Jericho's run in WCW.

"He can easily get a program with somebody. He will never get buried unless you beat him like a drum. But you can't beat him like a drum because he's too good on the mic. For a 42-year-old guy, he's actually in a pretty good spot right now. He gets a huge pop on WWE, and they're doing great business. He's a mid-carder, but he's got the [Chris] Jericho spot right now back in WCW," Inferno said. (From 01:51 to 02:51)

Ad

Ad

LA Knight recently lost on WWE SmackDown

After losing at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, LA Knight got another opportunity to go after a world champion when he was announced for the King of the Ring Tournament.

In the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Megastar was closing in on a win when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker cost him the qualifier match. In the end, Randy Orton moved on to the semi-finals when he pinned Knight to win.

Ad

Ad

A feud with Seth Rollins' faction could be the new direction for the former United States Champion, as he cost Bron Breakker his King of the Ring qualifier match on Monday.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!