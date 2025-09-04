Triple H to swerve fans by bringing back 7-time champion instead of AJ Lee? Potential explored

Clash in Paris was a record-breaking event, as Triple H and his creative team went all out to make it a memorable affair. The premium live event saw Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, thanks to an interference from Becky Lynch.The Man's unruly actions towards Punk didn't stop there. The following night on RAW in Paris, she slapped The Second City Saint multiple times and also took shots at him, provoking him and intensifying his rivalry with Rollins. Hence, fans are now expecting Triple H to bring back CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, to confront Lynch.In a shocking twist, The Game might swerve fans and bring Bayley back instead. The Role Model has been feuding with The Man since her return on RAW after the 2025 Money in the Bank. Lynch took out the 36-year-old in a backstage attack at WrestleMania 41 and took her place, teaming up with Lyra Valkyria in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day.After suffering major setbacks since her return, including unsuccessful attempts to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch, Bayley hasn't been in action for the past few weeks. However, she has been seen in mysterious, cryptic vignettes on the red brand.On X, The Role Model recently posted a photo of her with CM Punk, and this could be a hint at a potential alliance between the veterans. That said, in a shocking twist, Triple H might bring back the former Hugger instead of AJ Lee to confront Lynch for her actions towards The Second City Saint.If this happens, the feud between the bitter rivals may not necessarily lead to a match for the Women's Intercontinental Title since Bayley has already lost her shot at the gold. Arguably, it could result in her teaming up with Punk against Seth Rollins and Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.Bayley is a four-time Women's Champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Given her status as a main event act and her history with Lynch, she could team up with Punk in a blockbuster tag team contest.It should be noted that while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what happens in the weeks leading up to Wrestlepalooza.Triple H to finally give CM Punk his one-on-one match against Seth Rollins after Wrestlepalooza?If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Triple H might announce that CM Punk would finally have his one-on-one match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk and Bayley could secure the victory in the potential tag team match against Becky Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. This could lead to the announcement of a singles contest between The Second City Saint and The Visionary.The Game could book Punk vs. Rollins for a grand event like Crown Jewel, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia. That said, this angle is also speculative.