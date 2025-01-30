Triple H to take 40-year-old top SmackDown star off WWE TV immediately after Royal Rumble? Exploring possible reason

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has done an incredible job creating captivating storylines and matches over the past few months. One of the most engaging feuds currently on the roster involves Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, who are scheduled to clash in a ladder match at Royal Rumble on February 1.

While the match could turn out to be one of the best matches of the premium live event, there's a possibility that Triple H will take Owens off WWE TV after the show. Kevin Owens has shown one of his most brutal sides, going after everyone who supports Cody Rhodes.

Owens and Rhodes collided at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December, with the challenger 'almost' winning the championship, but The American Nightmare ultimately secured a controversial victory. After the match, The Prizefighter took the champion down with a packaged piledriver, which resulted in Rhodes being sidelined from TV for a couple of weeks.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

A similar situation occurred with Randy Orton back in November when The Prizefighter attempted to end The Viper's career with a piledriver. WWE later announced that the legend suffered cervical cord neurapraxia. The Viper has been off TV since and is expected to continue his feud with Owens once he decides to return.

If Kevin Owens loses his chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, he might take out The American Nightmare once again. To keep the face of the company, Triple H could suspend the 40-year-old for a few weeks, keeping him off TV until his anger subsides.

While Owens being taken out before WrestleMania 41 might seem surprising, a shocking return could ultimately enhance his character, bringing him one step closer to a major World title victory.

Triple H is set to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2025

The WWE Town Hall event recently ended up surprising Triple H. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker appeared during the event to announce that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, which caught him off guard.

Stephanie McMahon also joined her husband in celebration, as the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based company expressed that he had no words to describe his feelings before extending his gratitude to everyone.

Expand Tweet

The King of Kings was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019. The Game will now take his rightful place among some of the biggest names in the industry as one of the greatest stars to ever step into the WWE ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback