Triple H to take Braun Strowman off WWE TV for one big reason ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has started making some major decisions with WrestleMania just a few weeks away. The match card for The Grandest Stage of Them All is still being perfected, and with The Rock's huge return to WWE, things might drastically change as well.

One major decision The Game could make is to take Braun Strowman off WWE TV, given there is seemingly no particular direction for The Monster of All Monsters right now. Braun Strowman has some unfinished business with Jacob Fatu. Both men locked horns on Saturday Night's Main Event before Royal Rumble, where Fatu ended up humiliating Strowman, leaving him battered and bruised.

However, both men came face to face during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, where Strowman surprised fans around the world by eliminating The Samoan Werewolf, who managed to make a massive impact with a few eliminations of his own and his dominating performance till then in his first Rumble appearance.

Both men were involved in a tag team bout last week on the blue brand, but it seems like Braun Strowman needs to find a new storyline. Jacob Fatu has already begun his storyline with Solo Sikoa, and a potential match between both men is rumored to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With Strowman having no particular direction ahead of WrestleMania, Triple H could take the star off TV for a few weeks. This could give Braun a few more weeks to rest and rehabilitate himself, especially after the unfortunate streak of injuries he's had lately.

The Monster of All Monsters could then be brought back on the RAW after WrestleMania, with some new opportunities opening up for the star.

(This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Braun Strowman shared an update on his health following WWE SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown last week. The stars ended up defeating The New Bloodline in an action-packed match, with the storyline between Fatu and Sikoa picking up steam.

Strowman, following his victory on the blue brand, took to Instagram to share an update on his health. The star stated that he was going through IR therapy, which is a treatment to relieve pain and inflammation.

It is still unknown if Strowman will need some time off to heal completely. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the monster next.

