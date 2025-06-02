Triple H to take the fall for controversial WWE decision on RAW? Possibility Explored

TKO and WWE have made some unpopular and controversial calls in the last 24 hours. This only adds to the existing fan frustration, as, just like every other year since the WWE-TKO merger, a huge crop of talented WWE stars, including high-profile names like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai, were let go by the company in May.
Now, in the last 24 hours, WWE legends R-Truth and Carlito have also revealed on X/Twitter that they are going to be released by the company once their contracts expire.
It came as a shock to many, as Carlito and R-Truth are both legends who were involved in entertaining segments for their respective brands on a weekly basis. It didn’t seem like management would let them go, but they clearly have. Fans have been vocal about this, criticizing such moves by the higher-ups. However, WWE Creative might see this heat as an opportunity rather than a threat.
Triple H has been a face authority figure for quite a while now, and him turning on the fans to behave like a corporate sellout again would be really entertaining. This can be done by Triple H showing up on Raw this week and doing a promo segment where he says we need new blood in this company, new faces, young talent, and the old timers who have been stealing from the company for so long will be thrown out because this place isn’t an old-age home, possibly even taking an indirect dig at AEW.
He can go backstage then and fire Carlito. He can do the same to R-Truth by showing up on Friday Night SmackDown. This will give Triple H a massive amount of heat from the fans and, once again, bring to life his hated authority gimmick that made Daniel Bryan’s Yes Movement so great.
To counter this, WWE will also need a beloved fan favorite who is constantly undermined by management. WWE has just the perfect candidate for this role in Karrion Kross. They can have him speak up for the fans and get punished for it in kayfabe—showcasing someone the fans want, but management doesn’t deem worthy of pushing.
This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to capitalize on the heat by having Triple H take the fall for these controversial talent cuts and create a memorable storyline with an upcoming star like Karrion Kross, thereby catapulting him to the main event scene.
Triple H Congratulates El Hijo del Vikingo ahead of Worlds Collide
During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, it was announced that WWE has acquired AAA, and they will be presenting Worlds Collide along with their latest acquisition at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, ahead of Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025. In the event, it was announced that Chad Gable will be facing El Hijo del Vikingo, but now it will be for the AAA Mega Championship. This is because El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Alberto El Patron for the championship yesterday at AAA Allianzas.
Triple H took to X/Twitter to congratulate him for the achievement and reminded him that the stakes just got higher for his clash against Gable at Worlds Collide.
“Congratulations to @vikingo_aaa! The stakes just got higher for #WorldsCollide this Saturday…@luchalibreaaa,” wrote Triple H.
It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable can dethrone El Hijo del Vikingo in his first title defense and take the AAA Mega Championship with him back to WWE. While it looks very unlikely that something like this will happen, you never know with WWE.