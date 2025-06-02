Triple H sends congratulations to new WWE star

Triple H sent a heartfelt message to a major star ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. The company is building towards Money in the Bank 2025 this Saturday night.

WWE announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend and will present Worlds Collide alongside the promotion at the Kia Forum on June 7 in Los Angeles, California. Worlds Collide will be airing ahead of Money in the Bank this weekend.

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Alberto El Patron at AAA Alianzas last night to become the AAA Mega Champion. He will be squaring off against Chad Gable at Worlds Collide this weekend, and Triple H took to social media to send the champion a message ahead of the highly anticipated match.

"Congratulations to @vikingo_aaa! The stakes just got higher for #WorldsCollide this Saturday…@luchalibreaaa," he wrote.

Chad Gable failed to win his Money in the Bank qualifying match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Penta picked up the victory and will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night.

Vince Russo suggests Triple H is afraid to push a popular WWE star

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that Triple H was afraid to push Karrion Kross on RAW.

Karrion Kross's popularity increased after he went on an explosive rant at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that The King of Kings was afraid to push Kross and didn't know how to create a lengthy storyline for the former NXT Champion.

"Obviously Triple H saw what Karrion Kross said. It wasn't missed. I really really wonder bro if it is the fear of 'How do we do this? I am not a writer, I don't know how to write this week after week after week.' I just really wonder if that's what it really comes down to, because you can't miss stuff that's right in front of your face." [16:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if El Hijo del Vikingo can defeat Chad Gable this weekend at Worlds Collide.

