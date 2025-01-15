Triple H to take former WWE champion off TV immediately for airing frustration publicly? Potential punishment explored

Under Triple H’s regime, fans are somewhat satisfied with how storylines are progressing each week. Meanwhile, former SmackDown commentator Corey Graves' situation has brought a major shock to fans after he publicly aired his frustrations.

For those unaware, the WWE commentator recently took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and shared a lengthy post. In it, he disclosed his current scenario, where he is unable to compete physically to pursue his dream.

However, when he tried to pursue a related dream after years of hard work, he was told he wasn’t famous enough for his own job. Additionally, Graves clarified that this was why fans have been wondering about his absence. Amid this, recent reports have disclosed that Corey Graves will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, despite being back on the developmental brand last week for the first time since 2017.

This has sparked speculation that his absence could be a potential punishment from Triple H, as The Game seemingly didn’t appreciate Graves' public rant. Furthermore, a source disclosed that all of Graves' frustration and emotions were genuine, adding more fuel to the belief that his removal from tonight’s NXT might be a form of punishment, rather than storyline.

Earlier, Corey Graves was part of SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett as a commentator. He was later moved to RAW with Michael Cole until Pat McAfee’s return, leading to Graves being shifted to the NXT brand. It appears that this move could be behind the star's frustration. However, there is still a possibility that his absence from tonight’s NXT could have some other reason, and Triple H may have no role to play in it.

We will have to wait for further reports or confirmation about his absence and the rationale behind it.

What reports have been disclosed about Corey Graves' situation with the Triple H regime?

According to PWInsider, there have been rumblings over the last few weeks regarding Corey Graves' situation in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, the source confirmed that Corey wasn’t reportedly happy with his position within the WWE.

This report has added more fuel to the possibility that his frustration on social media was real and true for his role under Triple H's regime. Corey was forced to retire from the squared circle in 2014 due to concussion-related issues. He announced his retirement at NXT TakeOver that year, and since then, he has not stepped back into the ring.

Despite his early retirement, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship and earned multiple accolades in independent promotions. He even won the 24/7 Championship once while being part of the commentary team.

