Triple H to take OG Bloodline member off WWE TV after what went down on recent SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H could soon remove a member of the OG Bloodline from active programming. While the hammer of suspension usually falls on unruly stars who ambush other talents on the roster, this time, Sami Zayn could be the one to go off television.

The Canadian faced Randy Orton on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The duo was fighting to punch a ticket to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Sami Zayn was determined to win and get closer to his dream of winning his first-ever World Title. However, The Viper landed an RKO to counter a Helluva Kick attempt to pick up the win.

The OG Bloodline member had previously blocked a few RKO attempts from The Apex Predator. However, gunning for his 15th World Title and fueled by the potential opportunity of vengeance against John Cena, Orton turned out to be the better man on the night. Owing to this loss, there is a chance that Triple H could give Sami Zayn a break from active programming.

The former four-time Intercontinental Champion could use this time to recover instead of facing his fans and delivering damage control promos after another failure. Additionally, when he returns, The Game could also set him up in a feud with Karrion Kross, who has been trailing Zayn for months, and trying to turn him into a heel.

Hence, there is a chance that after The Miz and The New Day, The Herald of Doomsday could corrupt another babyface into turning heel.

It must be noted that while there is a possibility of the above angle playing out, all of this is speculation so far, and nothing has been announced.

Randy Orton will now face Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

Aside from Randy Orton and Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes had also qualified for the semifinals of the KOTR. They will face each other on next week’s episode of WWE RAW, and the winner will go on to Saudi Arabia to face The Viper at Night of Champions.

Interestingly, Uso and Rhodes delivered a segment on this week’s show of the blue brand. The OG Bloodline member reminisced about his WWE Tag Team Championship victory along with The American Nightmare at Fastlane 2023.

Interestingly, the post-match press conference of the 2003 PLE was the venue where Uso used the word "Yeet" for the first time after having had a few drinks to celebrate the title win. However, he also said that since only one man can become the King of the Ring, he asked Rhodes not to take his upcoming loss on RAW personally.

While the two former tag team partners will now fight to reach the final, they will still have a big hurdle to cross in Randy Orton. Especially since The Viper wouldn’t like to lose and settle for the runner-up spot in KOTR for the second consecutive year.

It should also be noted that The Apex Predator has also warned the other competitors, especially Cody Rhodes, that he won’t hesitate to mow down his allies to get a title shot against John Cena. It will be interesting to see who will face The Viper in Saudi Arabia and who eventually becomes the WWE King of the Ring 2025.

