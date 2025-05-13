Triple H to take Randy Orton off WWE television indefinitely after what happened recently? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton was defeated at WWE Backlash in front of his hometown crowd. However, his anger issues have resurfaced of late, with The Viper often hearing those voices in his head that, while very dangerous for those around him, sometimes end up costing him in the long term. Already down $100,000, that number is expected to go up by another $50,000 at the very least after his RKO on Nick Aldis and several other WWE officials at Backlash.

With Aldis fed up of being disrespected and attacked by The Apex Predator, someone higher up the corporate ladder in WWE might need to get involved, and that could be none other than Orton's longtime friend and WWE Chief Creative Officer, Triple H. If things escalate between The Viper and The Game, or perhaps even get physical, the latter might have no choice but to take the tough decision of suspending Orton.

The "evolution" of this suspension into an extended program that sees the WWE Hall of Famer featured on TV for a few weeks remains an exciting yet unlikely possibility.

Nonetheless, Orton being suspended despite having mended his ways over the past two years might only anger The Legend Killer further. It is also possible that The Viper chooses to sit at home well beyond his suspension and wait for the right opportunity to strike his next target.

Given that he can't challenge Cena for the title again since their match at Backlash was billed as being "One Last Time," Randy Orton could come back to go after his protege Cody Rhodes if Rhodes beats Cena for the title somewhere down the line, say at Summerslam.

Why would Randy Orton go after Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Apex Predator might go after The American Nightmare because of how Rhodes' return and potential feud with John Cena looks. It is likely that Rhodes will have his full focus on getting revenge on Cena and winning back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

His lack of acknowledgement of one of his mentors, Randy Orton, vis-à-vis Orton fighting for Rhodes and uncharacteristically being so appreciative and sympathetic towards his protege might disillusion Orton and prompt him to turn his back on The American Nightmare.

The Legend Killer's hunger for the 15th world title of his career after having gotten so close at Backlash could also perhaps be a motivating factor for him.

A Cody Rodes vs Randy Orton feud for the WWE Championship is a matter of "when" and not "if," and WWE could go a multitude of ways when it comes to how it potentially manifests itself into one of the most engrossing and captivating feuds in the history of professional wrestling.

