Triple H to take the World Championship off Gunther this Saturday for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Triple H plays a vital role in the Stamford-based promotion. He is the company's CCO and oversees all of World Wrestling Entertainment's creative decisions. This also gives him the power to crown champions and remove titles from stars, and it appears The Game could soon strip a major champion of their title.

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam 2024, doing a perfect job as a heel champion. His name is among the top bad guys in the Stamford-based promotion right now. The Ring General is all set to defend his title against Jey Uso this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

Entering the championship bout, Gunther is a heavy favorite to retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. In the event of a sensational turn, Triple H could pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year by taking the World Title from The Ring General and putting it on Main Event Uso.

In a shocking twist, Goldberg could interfere in the match and cost Gunther his title. This could lead to a potential retirement bout between them at WrestleMania 41. Having the 37-year-old superstar as Da Man’s final opponent would be a great option, and the former Universal Champion costing the Austrian Star his bout could be a perfect and thrilling start to their saga.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther expressed he could teach Goldberg a lesson

In November 2024, Gunther had an engaging conversation with La Previa. During the exchange, the host asked about his heated altercation with Goldberg at Bad Blood 2024, where they almost collided in the center of the ring.

The World Heavyweight Champion revealed that management had requested him to be part of Triple H revealing the new Crown Jewel Title ahead of the Crown Jewel PLE, where he admitted he was clueless about Goldberg’s presence in the arena. When he saw the WCW Legend seated in the front row, he thought about having some fun, which eventually triggered Da Man.

He further expressed that if the Hall of Famer decided to step inside the squared circle again, he could "teach him (Goldberg) a lesson."

"He [Goldberg] doesn't seem able to take things lightly. I tried to lighten the mood a little bit. If push comes to shove, and he thinks he wants to get back into the business and wrestle again, then I'm happy to teach him a lesson!'' he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H-led creatives have in store for Gunther in the coming months.

