Triple H to take the WWE Women's World Championship off IYO SKY ahead of WrestleMania 41? Analysing the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is merely days away, the creative team under Triple H’s leadership has been working tirelessly to craft a perfect card for The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Game might take action against current Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and alter the trajectory of the 'Mania Triple Threat contest for the title.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley was officially added to IYO SKY and Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania match. Immediately after signing the contract, Ripley and Belair got into an argument, ignoring SKY, who was still left to ink the contract. She even tried to separate them but Mami shoved IYO in the face, triggering her off even further.

The Damage CTRL member lost her composure and launched a springboard missile dropkick on Rhea Ripley's head. In a scary spot, Ripley’s nose crashed into Bianca Belair’s shoulder awkwardly, leaving fans concerned about Mami’s health, given her history of an orbital socket injury.

Some fans are speculating that WWE CCO Triple H might unleash his anger on IYO for jeopardizing Rhea Ripley’s health ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Game might take the Women’s World Championship off SKY and add a ladder match stipulation to the Triple Threat bout for the vacant title. This potential change would make things more interesting.

That said, the angle mentioned above is purely speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Is Rhea Ripley injured ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Following the scary incident on Monday, fans were left worried about former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley’s well-being and wondered if she had actually hurt herself and what her WrestleMania status was.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, who spoke to the people backstage, the news was that The Nightmare was good to go for the event. However, the segment did create a bit of a scare backstage, as Ripley recently recovered from an orbital fracture in 2024.

With WrestleMania 41 coming up in less than two weeks, it will be interesting to see how Triple H books the Women’s World Championship and which woman walks out as the champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

