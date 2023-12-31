Triple H to teach Rhea Ripley a lesson by bringing back legendary former WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has been enjoying her reign as the Women's World Champion. While Ripley has successfully defended her title on several occasions, many people in the WWE Universe believe that she does not defend her gold regularly.

One reason behind the same is her involvement in the overall storyline of The Judgment Day. Hence, in the coming weeks, Triple H could bring about the return of a former champion, who could teach Rhea Ripley what it is to be a workhorse champion. The returning superstar in question is AJ Lee.

Recently, AJ Lee shared a throwback video of training with her real-life husband, CM Punk. In the video, the former looked very good, and no one could say that she was not an active wrestler. This video led to speculations about the former WWE Divas Champion returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

While there is no certainty about the same, Triple H could bring AJ Lee back and make her feud with Ripley. Given Punk is currently on RAW and Lee was on the red brand before she left the Stamford-based promotion, this move is something that could be possible. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Lee returns.

WWE veteran explained what made Rhea Ripley special

Over the last few months, Rhea Ripley has done a phenomenal job as part of The Judgment Day. Ripley's gimmick has been appreciated by fans, as well as some of the greats in wrestling worldwide. Many believe that Mami is special and will go a long way in the business.

Recently, the former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long spoke about what he thinks makes Rhea Ripley so special. Long mentioned that along with the ability to wrestle, Ripley can also entertain people. Praising the Women's World Champion, Long said:

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big."

Given the storylines Ripley has been involved in, it is clear that WWE views her as a massive star. If Mami can keep up her work ethic, she will surely go down as one of the greatest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion's history.

