Triple H To Take Roman Reigns off WWE TV After What Happened on the Raw After Summerslam? Exploring the Possibility

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW saw a blockbuster ending as Roman Reigns ran in to confront Seth Rollins for the first time since the WrestleMania 41 betrayal and was brutally attacked in the process by the entire Vision faction.The World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins, defended his title against LA Knight on the red brand in the main event. However, the bout ended controversially as CM Punk jumped the Visionary from the crowd, forcing the referee to call off the match. Given the numerical advantage, the heel stable gained momentum quickly and brutalized both Punk and Knight.As the villainous faction was leaving the arena, Reigns returned and attacked the Vision. However, he was quickly outnumbered and beaten down. In a shocking turn of events, this way, Triple H may have written Roman Reigns off WWE TV with the vicious punishment by Rollins and company, as the OTC is supposed to be filming for the live-action Street Fighter movie soon.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.WWE CCO claims Roman Reigns is a changed manSpeaking on the SummerSlam Saturday post-show, the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, pointed out a change in the OTC, expressing that years ago, the Undisputed Tribal Chief would never be bullied by anyone, referring to him being taken out with a spear after pushing Jey Uso out of the way at SummerSlam.Moreover, the Game stated that The YEET Master has certainly earned Reigns' respect.&quot;It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief.&quot; [1:09:18 onwards]With Roman potentially out of WWE for now, it will be thrilling to see when he returns next and how he gets back at Rollins and his heel group.