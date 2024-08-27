Triple H to turn beloved 43-year-old WWE star heel and add him to The Final Testament? Exploring potential RAW tease

The Final Testament could use a refresh amid a difficult spell on WWE RAW since forming in January. They could use fresh blood, and Triple H may be willing to give them that by turning a popular star heel again.

Karrion Kross was spotted speaking to 43-year-old The Miz backstage as Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. It's an intriguing interaction, given the leader of the Final Testament has been trying to recruit new stars into his stable.

The New Day's Xavier Woods was in Kross' sights over the past few months but failed to persuade him to switch stables. The former NXT Champion might have turned his focus to Miz. The Awesome One has recently encountered a difficult period with his tag partner put on the shelf. Two weeks ago, Bronson Reed injured R-Truth on WWE RAW.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Miz tried getting revenge over Reed but came up short in a losing battle last week. He was fortunate to have Braun Strowman come to his rescue and save him from a post-match Tsunami beatdown. However, the former two-time WWE Champion is getting lost in the shuffle after Awesome Truth lost the World Tag Team Championship. He took the pinfall in an Intercontinental Championship triple threat qualifier match tonight.

Karrion Kross could pull off a major coup by convincing Miz to join Final Testament. The accomplishments of the former eight-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and nine-time tag team champion speak for themselves.

Final Testament is arguably the least over faction on WWE RAW, and they could use more star power. Miz has that in abundance and the mic skills to take them to the next level.

Paul Ellering hinted at Karrion Kross aiming to recruit ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Ellering has been a silent but fearsome presence in the Final Testament, with his years of wisdom put to use.

The manager of the Authors of Pain barely speaks a word on TV, but he sent a message on X/Twitter to the roster ahead of WWE RAW.

"Brothers and Sisters. Children of the Corn. Who among you would trade a good eye for a bad eye. It is PAIN that purifies our soul. #TFT BELIEVE, and you shall be healed. Deny and you will be sacrificed and thrown into the well of lost souls. #RAW."

Expand Tweet

It's hard to interpret who Paul Ellering is aiming this message toward, but The Miz makes sense. He felt pain last week when Bronson Reed beat him in his supposed revenge match for R-Truth.

Moreover, Miz's frustrating period post-World Tag Team Championship reign could make him want to believe whatever Karrion Kross tells him. He might promise him a return to WWE RAW's main event scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.