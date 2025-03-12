  • home icon
  Triple H to turn current world champion heel at WWE WrestleMania 41 with two huge returns? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H to turn current world champion heel at WWE WrestleMania 41 with two huge returns? Exploring the possibility 

By Thomas Crack
Modified Mar 12, 2025 10:52 GMT
Which match are you most excited to see at WrestleMania 41? (Photo Credit:WWE.com)
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Images via WWE.com]

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has overseen many shocking moments, from CM Punk's return in 2023 to John Cena's recent heel turn. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, The Game has the chance to shock fans once again.

One of the marquee matches heading into WrestleMania 41 is IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. While this contest is currently a one-on-one bout, many are expecting former champion Rhea Ripley to join the match and make it a Triple Threat. This past Monday on RAW, fans got a taste of how all three women perceive each other, as both Ripley and Belair physically dismissed SKY as an afterthought before the champion slapped both women to remind them that she is the one holding the gold.

With The Genius of The Sky not wanting to play third wheel, the Japanese star may look to retain her title in the potential Triple Threat Match at 'Mania by resorting back to her old heelish acts and using some underhanded tactics. One way she can do this is by having her Damage CTRL teammates, Asuka and Kairi Sane, return and aid her in retaining the gold. Notably, The Kabuki Warriors are currently out of action due to their respective injury-related issues.

With Triple H having booked Ripley and Belair as big fan favorites, any cheap method used by IYO SKY to gain a win over them in the potential Triple Threat Match will be seen as a heel move by the WWE Universe. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

IYO SKY sends a message to Triple H after her huge title win

IYO SKY's victory over Rhea Ripley earlier this month was certainly one of the most shocking in recent RAW history.

Ad

Following her Women's World Title victory, The Genius of The Sky took to her X account and thanked Triple H for having faith in her abilities.

"I am so GRATEFUL to YOU and also the ENTIRE WWE FAMILY who are all involved in helping Me reach the top," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the Damage CTRL member fares in her title defense at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

Edited by Yash Mittal
