Triple H to turn former World Heavyweight Champion babyface after 685 days at SummerSlam? Potential explored

Triple H faces a huge challenge in making SummerSlam 2025 a blockbuster event. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the spectacle, and the excitement among fans is at a whole new level. The Game has promised that it will be an unforgettable night, and he might have a few surprises in store for the WWE Universe, starting with an unexpected babyface turn.Drew McIntyre may turn babyface tonight after 685 days at SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior has been a heel for the past few years. His last babyface run ended on September 17, 2023. Tonight, McIntyre is set to team up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. Considering the nature of this bout, Roll and Orton are likely to emerge victorious.They might end up pinning The Maverick to claim the victory. A defeat at such a grand stage could leave Drew McIntyre furious, and he might blame his tag team partner, Logan Paul, for the loss. This could cause a rift between the two stars, which could lead to The Scottish Warrior ambushing Paul in the ring. Following that, Drew could simply walk away with fans cheering for him.Logan Paul is inarguably one of the biggest heels in WWE, and such an angle could lead to McIntyre's potential babyface turn. Such an angle could also kick off a feud between the two stars after SummerSlam, leading to a series of matches at shows like Clash in Paris and later shows. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold tonight.While it is an intriguing scenario, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for this epic tag team match featuring top stars like Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.Triple H to put Drew McIntyre in the Undisputed WWE Title picture after SummerSlam?Drew McIntyre has been in pursuit of the world title for a long time. While he has been close to winning the championship on several occasions, the 40-year-old has yet to have a proper world title run in front of the fans. However, Triple H might push McIntyre in the title picture following SummerSlam.Since moving to SmackDown this year, The Scottish Warrior has been trying to earn a title shot. There have been several instances when Triple H teased that Drew McIntyre could be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Game could be looking for the right opportunity to put him into the title picture.Whoever emerges as the Undisputed WWE Champion after SummerSlam, whether it's John Cena or Cody Rhodes, will likely need a fresh challenger. With WWE’s next premium live event set to take place in Europe, McIntyre could be the perfect contender for the title later this month.That said, fans have long anticipated seeing The Scottish Warrior reclaim a world championship in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Triple H decides to pull the trigger before the end of this year.