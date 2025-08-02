  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Triple H to turn former World Heavyweight Champion babyface after 685 days at SummerSlam? Potential explored

Triple H to turn former World Heavyweight Champion babyface after 685 days at SummerSlam? Potential explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 02, 2025 10:00 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is WWE CCO [Image Source: WWE.com & Stephanie McMahon's X]

Triple H faces a huge challenge in making SummerSlam 2025 a blockbuster event. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the spectacle, and the excitement among fans is at a whole new level. The Game has promised that it will be an unforgettable night, and he might have a few surprises in store for the WWE Universe, starting with an unexpected babyface turn.

Ad

Drew McIntyre may turn babyface tonight after 685 days at SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior has been a heel for the past few years. His last babyface run ended on September 17, 2023. Tonight, McIntyre is set to team up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. Considering the nature of this bout, Roll and Orton are likely to emerge victorious.

They might end up pinning The Maverick to claim the victory. A defeat at such a grand stage could leave Drew McIntyre furious, and he might blame his tag team partner, Logan Paul, for the loss. This could cause a rift between the two stars, which could lead to The Scottish Warrior ambushing Paul in the ring. Following that, Drew could simply walk away with fans cheering for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Logan Paul is inarguably one of the biggest heels in WWE, and such an angle could lead to McIntyre's potential babyface turn. Such an angle could also kick off a feud between the two stars after SummerSlam, leading to a series of matches at shows like Clash in Paris and later shows. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold tonight.

youtube-cover
Ad

While it is an intriguing scenario, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for this epic tag team match featuring top stars like Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Triple H to put Drew McIntyre in the Undisputed WWE Title picture after SummerSlam?

Drew McIntyre has been in pursuit of the world title for a long time. While he has been close to winning the championship on several occasions, the 40-year-old has yet to have a proper world title run in front of the fans. However, Triple H might push McIntyre in the title picture following SummerSlam.

Ad

Since moving to SmackDown this year, The Scottish Warrior has been trying to earn a title shot. There have been several instances when Triple H teased that Drew McIntyre could be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Game could be looking for the right opportunity to put him into the title picture.

Whoever emerges as the Undisputed WWE Champion after SummerSlam, whether it's John Cena or Cody Rhodes, will likely need a fresh challenger. With WWE’s next premium live event set to take place in Europe, McIntyre could be the perfect contender for the title later this month.

Ad

That said, fans have long anticipated seeing The Scottish Warrior reclaim a world championship in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Triple H decides to pull the trigger before the end of this year.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications