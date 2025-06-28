Triple H to turn former WWE Champion heel after 5 Years to lead Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

The go-home edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was an entertaining episode. The line-up was stacked as three titles were on the line. A major championship changed hands while two retained their titles.

The same episode also featured a major character change in former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black’s persona, as he turned heel after he delivered an outrageous Black Mass kick on R-Truth for repeatedly interrupting him during segments.

In a shocking turn of events, Triple H is finally turning Aleister Black into a massive heel after five years, and given his dark aura, he could be crowned as the new leader of Wyatt Sicks' faction. The fearsome stable also contended for the tag team gold against the Street Profits on the latest SmackDown. However, despite being massive favorites, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy fell short in clinching the first title for the group.

The Wyatt Sicks need some significant changes before their monumentum fades again. Introducing a new leader was amongst the top pitches for the faction, and Aleister Black has been a top favorite as the new master for the horror stable.

Things might come to fruition soon, as Aleister Black has been slowly embracing his darker side and is reportedly up for a massive push. The angle proposed above is speculative, and no confirmation has been made.

Former WWE champion reveals his retirement timeline

While speaking to Le10Sport, former NXT Champion Aleister Black discussed his current goals of capturing the title and main-eventing WrestleMania.

Furthermore, Black revealed he is currently at his prime and wants to gain largely before he hangs up his boots in about five to eight years.

“To headline WrestleMania and win a title ,” he says. “I think every wrestler who has a goal should aim for that if they want to reach the highest level possible in our industry. That’s the goal. But it doesn’t matter what the title is, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it doesn’t matter what the rivalry is, it doesn’t matter what the story is. What matters is that I want to accomplish everything I can in the time I have left as a wrestler, which is hopefully five to eight years. I feel good. I think I’m in the best shape of my life. Mentally, I feel so good,” said Black. [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see whether Wyatt Sicks and Black finally align forces in WWE.

