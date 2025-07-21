Triple H to turn former WWE champs babyface after 371 days to feud with The Judgment Day? Exploring the potential

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently won back the World Tag Team Championships, defeating The New Day three weeks ago on RAW. The state of the tag team division across RAW and SmackDown has once again seemingly regressed into obscurity, although the division on the blue brand remains marginally better; one of the few aspects of presentation SmackDown is better at than RAW currently.The division clearly needs to be revitalised, and infusing young blood remains an exciting option, especially given the nature of the team that may be the best fit to fit the description. That would be none other than Brutus &amp; Julius - The Creed Brothers. The powerhouse duo has been a regular fixture on Monday nights for almost two years now, and were quite popular with the WWE Universe in their initial days on the main roster, thanks to their athletic ability and massive potential.However, when Chad Gable turned heel post WrestleMania last year, Triple H decided to ally the Creeds with him, and while the two could have been booked as a major force to be reckoned with, their booking has arguably left a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Gable, despite his presentation, continued to manage to make gold out of scraps as &quot;El Grande Americano&quot; over the past few months.However, whether due to the lack of a sustained push, WWE's priorities being elsewhere, or an injury this time, he seems to once again have been unable to cash in on getting incredibly hot with the audience once again. His absence, though, while seemingly a hindrance for the former NXT Tag Team Champions, given Gable's role as their leader, may very well turn out to be the very act of God that liberates them.With Gable gone, the Creed Brothers may turn babyface, leading into SummerSlam, if they win the #1 contenders match (for a World Tag Team Championship match vs. Judgment Day) against The New Day and the LWO tonight on RAW. A slight and subtle change in demeanor by Julius and Brutus, coupled with a Judgment Day beatdown, could be enough to initiate a quiet babyface turn for The Creed Brothers, just over a year after their official heel turn, when they allied with Chad Gable to form &quot;American Made.&quot;After weeks of speculation and subtle overtures, the alliance between Gable and The Creed Brothers was made official on July 15, 2024, i.e., 371 days ago. After more than a year as heels, it may be time for Brutus and Julius to turn back babyface, especially with Gable gone. As a team, they are capable of being the young guns that spearhead the division, whether as babyfaces or heels.Judgment Day will also defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles &amp; Intercontinental Title at SummerSlamWhile it seems as if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be putting the World Tag Team Titles on the line at SummerSlam, possibly against the Creed Brothers, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day will also be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against the highly entertaining Alexa Bliss-Charlotte Flair duo at the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn fact, the group's Dominik Mysterio, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, will also likely be forced to defend the title against AJ Styles at the show despite his best efforts to avoid doing so. The Mysterio-Styles feud has been an entertaining bit on RAW over the past few weeks and remains highly anticipated. With AJ Styles' blockbuster return to TNA at Slammiversary this weekend, we could even see the WWE Intercontinental Championship appear, and perhaps, even be defended in TNA Wrestling this year.