  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H to turn former WWE champs babyface after 371 days to feud with The Judgment Day? Exploring the potential

Triple H to turn former WWE champs babyface after 371 days to feud with The Judgment Day? Exploring the potential

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:21 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW [Source: Getty]

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently won back the World Tag Team Championships, defeating The New Day three weeks ago on RAW. The state of the tag team division across RAW and SmackDown has once again seemingly regressed into obscurity, although the division on the blue brand remains marginally better; one of the few aspects of presentation SmackDown is better at than RAW currently.

Ad

The division clearly needs to be revitalised, and infusing young blood remains an exciting option, especially given the nature of the team that may be the best fit to fit the description. That would be none other than Brutus & Julius - The Creed Brothers. The powerhouse duo has been a regular fixture on Monday nights for almost two years now, and were quite popular with the WWE Universe in their initial days on the main roster, thanks to their athletic ability and massive potential.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

However, when Chad Gable turned heel post WrestleMania last year, Triple H decided to ally the Creeds with him, and while the two could have been booked as a major force to be reckoned with, their booking has arguably left a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Gable, despite his presentation, continued to manage to make gold out of scraps as "El Grande Americano" over the past few months.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

However, whether due to the lack of a sustained push, WWE's priorities being elsewhere, or an injury this time, he seems to once again have been unable to cash in on getting incredibly hot with the audience once again. His absence, though, while seemingly a hindrance for the former NXT Tag Team Champions, given Gable's role as their leader, may very well turn out to be the very act of God that liberates them.

Ad

With Gable gone, the Creed Brothers may turn babyface, leading into SummerSlam, if they win the #1 contenders match (for a World Tag Team Championship match vs. Judgment Day) against The New Day and the LWO tonight on RAW. A slight and subtle change in demeanor by Julius and Brutus, coupled with a Judgment Day beatdown, could be enough to initiate a quiet babyface turn for The Creed Brothers, just over a year after their official heel turn, when they allied with Chad Gable to form "American Made."

Ad
Ad

After weeks of speculation and subtle overtures, the alliance between Gable and The Creed Brothers was made official on July 15, 2024, i.e., 371 days ago. After more than a year as heels, it may be time for Brutus and Julius to turn back babyface, especially with Gable gone. As a team, they are capable of being the young guns that spearhead the division, whether as babyfaces or heels.

Judgment Day will also defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles & Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam

While it seems as if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be putting the World Tag Team Titles on the line at SummerSlam, possibly against the Creed Brothers, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day will also be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against the highly entertaining Alexa Bliss-Charlotte Flair duo at the show.

Ad

In fact, the group's Dominik Mysterio, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, will also likely be forced to defend the title against AJ Styles at the show despite his best efforts to avoid doing so. The Mysterio-Styles feud has been an entertaining bit on RAW over the past few weeks and remains highly anticipated. With AJ Styles' blockbuster return to TNA at Slammiversary this weekend, we could even see the WWE Intercontinental Championship appear, and perhaps, even be defended in TNA Wrestling this year.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications