Triple H to turn heel & start new faction, Former WWE champion returning? 5 stars who can get involved in Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in what promises to be a deeply personal matchup. The duo went from friends to foes after Owens snapped following Cody Rhodes' temporary alliance with The OG Bloodline.

Ad

KO even went as far as putting Orton out of action for three months before The Viper returned at Elimination Chamber. Their match has been confirmed for WrestleMania, which opens up a bunch of scenarios.

Let's look at five WWE stars who can get involved in the Orton-KO match.

#1 Triple H forms a stable with Kevin Owens

Ad

Trending

While Triple H cannot wrestle anymore, he can be a valuable on-screen character, especially with The Rock not always available. The Final Boss gimmick needs someone to hold the fort when he's away, and there's no better person to do it than The Game.

Triple H is considered the greatest heel of all time, and it would be amazing to see him be the head of a villainous group. He has a history with both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, so an interference at WrestleMania 41 can set up a year-long story.

Ad

Owens likely fits in much better for a heel stable due to his mean streak. Triple H also warned Orton about KO in October, so there's already a hint about it. Triple and The Prizefighter even had a physical confrontation at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2 Sami Zayn helps Randy Orton win

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Photo source: wwe.com)

Kevin Owens put Sami Zayn out of action after their Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber. He even tried to end Zayn's career before Randy Orton made the save.

Ad

Zayn interfering on behalf of Orton at WrestleMania 41 is a logical move since he is seemingly seeking revenge. This could lead to a Loser Leaves WWE match to put an end to the never-ending story of two best friends from Canada.

With the WWE Draft right around the corner, it could be easier for the loser to be brought back as a free agent.

#3 Aleister Black makes his triumphant WWE return

Ad

WWE has seemingly begun teasing Aleister Black's return with vignettes on SmackDown. Technically, Black's last feud was against Big E before he was released. It never developed into something and can't be revisited due to the former WWE Champion's neck injury.

But who was Black's last real rival in WWE during his initial stint? Kevin Owens. An interference from the former NXT Champion should bring intrigue. Black could blame Owens for his departure, giving the story legs moving forward.

Ad

#4 Carmelo Hayes gives KO a helping hand

Randy Orton and Carmelo Hayes (Photo source: wwe.com)

Randy Orton threatened to punt Carmelo Hayes a couple of weeks ago before Kevin Owens stopped The Viper. Hayes is currently not on the WrestleMania 41 card. Not every superstar can have a match at the event, but they can be used to create new stories for the rest of the year.

Ad

Hayes can help KO beat Orton in Las Vegas, leading to a feud between the upstart star and the veteran. It will allow Carmelo to rise through the ranks on the main roster and put him in a prominent story with one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

#5 Ethan Page receives massive call-up at WrestleMania 41

Ad

NXT is where the future WWE Superstars are made, so why not have someone from developmental make a huge impact at WrestleMania with a massive call-up? Ethan Page has already teased moving on to the main roster after his backstage segment with The Rock.

Page targeting someone like Randy Orton gives him a feud to work on, putting him on the map instantly. But what are his intentions, and why would he do it? The Final Boss might want a hand on SmackDown, and someone like All Ego could do his dirty work.

Since The Rock can't be there every week, Page could represent him on SmackDown and establish a branch of his alliance. Drew McIntyre has teased something huge with The Final Boss, so a scenario like this, even if it's not Page, has a small possibility of happening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback