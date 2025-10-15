Triple H to turn legendary WWE star heel after 21 months & break up current tag team? Possibility explored

Heel turns and face turns have been one of the most compelling aspects of Triple H's creative booking. Over the past, several superstars have undergone character changes on the main roster. It looks like another major move is on the horizon, as the WWE CCO could be planning the implosion of a prominent tag team at the expense of a top star's heel turn.Bayley could betray Lyra Valkyria, officially turning heel after 21 months in WWE. The Role Model has been acting bizarre for the past few weeks, as if she is trapped in the middle of two different characters — one trying to invoke her dark side, the other trying to keep her sanity intact. Regardless of that, Bayley has somehow managed to keep her conscience alive.She has been battling The Judgment Day on RAW lately, forming an alliance with Lyra Valkyria. However, The Role Model is seemingly on the verge of a seismic transformation, like a ticking time bomb ready to explode at any moment. This could all culminate at Survivor Series this year, where the 36-year-old may officially turn on her tag team partner.Triple H has a very good reason to do that, as it would give rise to an incredible storyline arc in the women's division. Moreover, it has been a while since Bayley has been a heel and fans really enjoyed her last heel run, which spanned from September 2, 2019 to February 1, 2024. Therefore, a character change could drive fans' interest in her storylines.Besides, Triple H breaking up The Role Model's alliance with Valkria could lead to a compelling feud between the two stars. It could stir excitement in the RAW's women's division once again. Moreover, Bayley's heel turn will open the door for several exciting feuds and storylines on the roster. However, this is currently nothing more than speculation.Triple H to put Bayley in the Women's WarGames Match this year?Survivor Series is set to be WWE's next premium live event and it is the time of the year when excitement remains at its peak. Like every year, two WarGames Matches are expected to take place at the annual spectacle. Triple H has started to drop subtle hints regarding the details of the Women's WarGames Match.Given the recent storyline, The Kabuki Warriors are expected to lead the heel team, while Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY may lead the babyface team. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are expected to be two other participants in Team Ripley at the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.That is where The Role Model might officially turn heel by betraying her team and turning her back on Valkyria. Triple H has a great opportunity to use Survivor Series as a stage for Bayley's rumored heel turn. Therefore, the creative team is not expected to leave her out of the annual spectacle.The former WWE Women's Champion could have a major role in the upcoming event that could change the landscape of the RAW women's division. Only time will tell what happens.