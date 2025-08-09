Triple H to turn major star heel for the first time since joining WWE following SmackDown? Exploring the potential

  • home icon
By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 09, 2025 10:41 GMT
It has been a thrilling past few weeks for WWE. At SummerSlam this past weekend, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton retained her title against Jade Cargill, but among the multiple things that were made clear during the match, one of them was the fact that if Jade Cargill is to continue in any prominent capacity on Friday Night SmackDown, she may have to turn heel soon.

Cargill's time in AEW made it clear that she was a natural heel, and despite all the improvements she has made since coming to WWE, she still is far from ready when it comes to being a top star, and she'll certainly have a tougher time getting there as a babyface. The crowds began turning on her recently, similar to what had happened with Bianca Belair earlier this year, and that reaction may spawn a rekindled alliance, stronger and badder than ever. However, a lot of that would also have to do with when Belair returns to the ring following her current injury.

Another alternative direction for the former TBS Champion was teased last night on SmackDown, when Cargill interacted with Tiffany Stratton backstage, and as Cargill continued to demonstrate heelish tendencies, she was approached by WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia and her "official representation," Kiana James.

While that may very well translate into a feud between Giulia and Cargill, it may be an exciting prospect for Triple H to turn her heel and have her form an alliance with James and Giulia until Belair makes her comeback.

The equation between Cargill and Belair could further be explored upon the latter's return from injury, and there are a ton of directions the creative team could go in to follow up on the fascinating dynamic that exists between The Storm and The EST.

Jade Cargill has potential, but she needs to be presented the right way in WWE

Even if WWE is unwilling to turn Bianca Belair heel, a gradual, if not seismic change in Jade Cargill's character seems almost necessary to elevate her and present her as the star she can be. Cargill's persona, physique, and demeanor just naturally fit a dominant and brash heel character, but Triple H doesn't even need to turn her into some kind of immoral monster right away.

Being presented as a tweener - an aggressive and ambitious woman with a massive ego who is a credible threat to everybody - could allow the company to explore an alternate future for The Storm and figure out how they can progress Cargill's character logically as she hopefully also begins to resonate with the audience better.

