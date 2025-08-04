3 worst matches from WWE SummerSlam 

WWE SummerSlam 2025 had its share of amazing matches, with incredible main events followed by blockbuster returns to end each night on the highest of highs.The World Heavyweight Championship match featuring CM Punk and Gunther on Night One and the Undisputed WWE Championship bout between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on Night Two contrasted in execution and storytelling. But at their heart, they were classic professional wrestling matches, with no outside interference. Funnily enough, though, shenanigans and shocks were perfectly warranted in both matches if that were the direction WWE wanted to go in, and even were expected by fans. As a testament to the quality of these main events, both bouts had clean finishes, surpassing the already incredibly high expectations, making them legitimate MOTY contenders as we head into the latter half of the year.Well, SummerSlam did have its fair share of mediocrity and utter duds, too. Some matches were just underwhelming despite having tremendous potential, and a few others were questionable to be on the card even in principle, due to their failure to resonate with fans or advance storylines in a meaningful way.With these considerations in mind, it's now time for the tough yet sometimes fun part of the job: ranking worsts. Having already explored and appreciated in great depth the best matches from SummerSlam, this article shall rank the three worst matches from the two-night supercard.#3. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria was perhaps the biggest disappointment of SummerSlam View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo be fair, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship No DQ match wasn't horrible by any means, at least in a vacuum. However, there was a whole lot of stuff wrong with the bout once the appropriate context is applied. After a stellar feud with The Man that had really elevated Lyra Valkyria, with the latter showing more fire in her promos and personality, and resonating increasingly well with the WWE Universe and delivering solid matches with Lynch, the SummerSlam clash needed to be so much more.The match, though, just didn't have the heat it needed and dragged in a rather weird manner, completely paling in comparison to Lyra and Becky's previous outings, even when the prospect of a brutal and decisive finish was right there, considering how their last matches have all ended in roll-ups; sometimes with nefarious means.The finish itself was even dirtier than the ones before (although previous matches had at least come following stellar performances and actually made sense). That ending was already following a poorly paced and positioned bout, which was also not placed well on the card, as Becky Lynch's title defense versus Lyra Valkyria came right after the insane TLC match.Furthermore, it was overbooked and overly produced to a ridiculous extent, and to add further fuel to the dumpster fire, it culminated in what was an entirely unnecessary angle. Speaking of the finish, the result itself was wrong. SummerSlam would have been the perfect crowning moment for Lyra Valkyria.Instead, she ended up on the losing side, and in doing so, lost her ability to challenge for the Women's IC Title again until Becky is champion. Moreover, she didn't lose because of Bayley turning heel and costing her the title, but due to The Role Model ACCIDENTALLY causing her to lose the title after trying to HELP HER. The future seems predictable; with Lyra officially behind her, Lynch feuds with Bayley over the IC Title, with a match in Paris. And while that may be an exciting prospect, it seems sure to end with Valkyria costing The Role Model intentionally and turning heel out of frustration.#2. Jade Cargill just wasn't ready to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at a stage like SummerSlamWhen Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament, it seemed as if she would surely capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Well, she didn't, and unlike Lyra's loss, that wasn't part of the disappointment but rather the justified reason that the quality of the match itself should have bearings on who is presented in prominent spots on TV, as it rightfully should.However, the decision itself was obviously not made mid-match. Through the build to SummerSlam, Triple H seemed to have realised that Jade Cargill is still not ready to be in featured title matches at shows like The Biggest Party of the Summer, and certainly not ready to be the WWE Women's Champion yet. 'Yet' is the key word, and hopefully, Cargill picks up soon and starts living up to all the hype she had coming into the company, but her latest outing certainly didn't help her case.SummerSlam also showcased that Tiffany Stratton is still not ready to lead major matches against wrestlers who lack experience. While Cargill and Stratton may be extraordinary athletes, they are just way too green to be in the spot they were put in at the premium live event.Yes, it was a great opportunity for them, but at the same time, it was a risk taken by WWE as well. The match was simply average. As for the crowd's reactions to Jade Cargill in recent weeks, fans have turned on her, and it is not a surprise either; her character just doesn't work as a babyface. The Stamford-based promotion and Cargill have a lot to get sorted post-SummerSlam.#1. Karrion Kross' SummerSlam outing against Sami Zayn did not help his case amid rumors of imminent contract expiryFor all the support Karrion Kross has received and continues to receive in recent months despite his underwhelming series of matches against Sami Zayn, there is still something lacking in the package. While we cannot pretend to know the inside workings regarding his contract negotiations (rumored to be expiring soon) leading up to SummerSlam, this weekend did possibly seem like make or break for The Herald Of Doomsday.If Triple H had completely given up on him and WWE was sure they wouldn't renew his contract, why would he get not just a major feud with a star as big as Sami Zayn, but a SummerSlam match too? And if his contract has indeed not been renewed yet, did his bout on Saturday make a case for Karrion Kross to stay? The match itself was mediocre at best and certainly not worthy of Sami Zayn's time, abilities, and star power at a stage like SummerSlam. And yet, Sami's skills may have been precisely the reason Kross got this opportunity.As one of the best workers in the business, Zayn can carry almost anyone to a good match. If Kross couldn't pull one off with Sami as his opponent, perhaps it is indeed tick-tock time, and Karrion Kross's match against Sami Zayn may have been the final testament to the fact that despite all the potential he has creatively and as a character, his in-ring skills just may not be enough to survive, let alone thrive, on WWE's main roster.And if Triple H's carny dismissal of &quot;We Want Kross&quot; chants was any hint, Kross may be gone from WWE very soon.