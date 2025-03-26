Triple H to turn major WWE star heel after 935 days on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

Triple H and WWE Creative continue to update the match card for WrestleMania 41 less than four weeks before the blockbuster premium live event. One of the titles that will likely be defended at The Showcase of The Immortals is the United States Championship.

This Friday, on SmackDown, LA Knight will put his title on the line against Braun Strowman, who became the number-one contender after a DQ win against Jacob Fatu in Bologna last week. The match ended in disqualification after an interference from Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa, who inadvertently cost The Samoan Werewolf the opportunity to get a title shot.

The new Bloodline is expected to interfere in the US Title match, and if the referee calls for the bell, The Monster Among Men may snap and destroy everybody, including LA Knight. Braun Strowman could then turn heel for the first time since September 5, 2022, (935 days) and demand a rematch for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Jacob Fatu could also rejoin the race, forcing SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make it a Triple Threat Match for The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. LA Knight would still be the favorite to win this one, while a likely interference from Solo Sikoa could lead to a Jacob Fatu face turn and a feud with the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief after WrestleMania 41. However, the angle is currently speculative.

Braun Strowman comments on his US Title match ahead of WrestleMania 41

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley last Friday, the former Universal Champion stated that he'd be a "guaranteed shoe-in" at WrestleMania 41 if he dethroned LA Knight as the US Champion on SmackDown.

"That’s the one title that has eluded me in my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I’m a Grand Slam title [holder], and a guaranteed shoe-in at WrestleMania. So what do you think my motives are for this, Cathy? Have a good day!" Braun said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

That said, the question is what path Triple H and WWE Creative will follow regarding the LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman match this Friday in London, England.

