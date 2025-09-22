Triple H to turn one of his beloved stars heel immediately after WWE Wrestlepalooza? Exploring the possibility

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is officially in the history books, and fans are still buzzing about it. The creative team went all out to deliver exciting moments during the show, leaving the audience with lasting impressions.

That said, fans are now eagerly anticipating tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which will likely be centered around the aftermath of the recently concluded premium live event in Indianapolis. However, it seems like Triple H is about to turn one of his beloved stars heel immediately after Wrestlepalooza.

IYO SKY is the star in question. The Genius of the Sky battled Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship last weekend in Indianapolis. However, she sustained a pinfall loss to Vaquer, who then won the title and became the new champion for the first time in her career.

IYO SKY was initially scheduled to face Naomi in a rematch on the August 11 episode of the red brand show for the Women's World Championship. However, the bout was called off due to The Glow's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Stepanie Vaquer won a 20-woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution to earn a title opportunity at Clash in Paris. However, since Naomi relinquished the title a few weeks before the marquee show in France, the match was also called off.

This led Adam Pearce to announce the duo as the number-one contenders for the relinquished title at the last WWE Premium Live Event, where Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious. However, despite sharing an emotional moment after the match, in a shocking twist tonight on RAW, Triple H might have IYO SKY turn heel by attacking La Primera and reuniting Damage CTRL with Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The once formidable faction in WWE, formerly led by Bayley before she was betrayed by her stablemates: Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Over time, the group gradually disbanded, especially after the release of Kai, as well as the inactivity of Asuka and Sane.

Damage CTRL was officially dissolved on the June 23 episode of RAW, when Asuka revealed that the stable was no more, while SKY congratulated her for advancing to the Queen of the Ring tournament final following her return.

However, given that Damage CTRL achieved significant success when they were together and Asuka's apparent jealousy of the friendship between The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley, as well as anyone her Japanese compatriot interacts with, Triple H may consider reuniting the faction tonight on the red brand.

Additionally, considering the losses SKY has suffered in recent weeks while trying to regain the Women's World Championship, a heel turn may be what she needs to regain momentum on WWE RAW and re-enter the title picture.

That said, this angle is speculative as of now, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events on tonight's episode of the red brand.

Stephanie Vaquer calls out former Women's World Champion for a WWE dream match

After winning the Women's World Championship last Saturday at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer has expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley in a dream match.

Speaking on Wrestlepalooza Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Vaquer revealed that she wanted to defend her title against everyone and also highlighted her dream of facing the former Women's World Champion in a big match. Speaking further, La Primera emphasized her love for big challenges and her bravery in defending her championship against everyone.

That said, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the superstar as the reigning champion.

