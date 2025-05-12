Triple H to turn one of his biggest superstars heel with a shocking betrayal on WWE RAW? Potential explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the first show of the red brand following the Backlash Premium Live Event. This week's edition of the Monday night show is set to emanate live from KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY.
As of writing, WWE has already announced multiple major matches for the show. One of the matches will feature Rhea Ripley teaming up with the Women's World Champion IYO SKY against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen Roxanne and Giulia poking their noses in The Eradicator and the former Damage CTRL member's affairs.
This development eventually led to this tag team bout. However, Triple H might decide to pull an unexpected move by turning Rhea Ripley into a villainous star by the end of the night. This could be done when Rhea betrays the Women's World Champion during this tag team bout.
On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, the WWE Universe saw Becky Lynch turn heel on Lyra Valkyria, resulting in a title bout between them at Backlash 2025. Though the Man failed to emerge as the new champion, The Game might follow a similar pattern to set up Ripley vs. SKY in the upcoming months.
This betrayal could take place in the post-match when Rhea, irrespective of the tag team match result, started assaulting the 35-year-old star. Mami might explain her actions as they were necessary to capture the Women's World Championship, as she was desperate to regain the gold.
Though the scenario is speculative, there is a great chance this storyline unfolds on the red brand, especially after repeated hints of a Rhea and SKY feud for the title have been teased previously.
What else is set to take place in tonight's WWE RAW?
Besides the tag team match, WWE RAW will witness CM Punk making his official return. The Best in the World showed up unannounced on last week's show and attacked Seth Rollins and his heel alliance. This week, Punk might address his comeback and the intention behind attacking the villainous group.
Additionally, Finn Balor and AJ Styles are set to lock horns in a singles bout. The announcement was made last week when Dominik Mysterio asked the former Universal Champion to handle The Phenomenal One on his behalf.
Another tag team match that is scheduled to take place tonight is War Raiders versus Creed Brothers. The winner of this showdown will potentially face The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Overall, tonight's WWE RAW seems to be a completely stacked show, and it remains to be seen what development will take place post-Backlash 2025.