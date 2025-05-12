Adam Pearce to reveal two-time World Champion is returning; Seth Rollins punished? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the fallout edition of the red brand following Backlash 2025. The premium live event witnessed John Cena retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship, along with Dominik Mysterio, Lyra Valkyria, and Jacob Fatu still being champions.

As of writing, John Cena is not expected to make an appearance on tonight's show. Despite this, fans could witness some interesting announcements from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

In this article, we will be looking at four things Pearce can announce in tonight's Netflix show.

#4. Adam Pearce may announce Liv Morgan's return

Liv Morgan is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion along with Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. However, due to her Hollywood project, Morgan requested a break from Nick Aldis, who was the stop-gap authority figure of the red brand for a night. The National Treasure granted that leave, leading to Liv's hiatus from the company.

However, as we head towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank 2025, Adam Pearce could disclose the return date of Morgan. The Judgment Day member could return during next week's show.

#3. The RAW GM could announce WWE Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying matches

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will kick off the road to Money in the Bank 2025. The traditional ladder matches at the MITB PLE will take place for both the men's and women's rosters, which increases the chances of Pearce announcing MITB qualifying matches this week.

It's likely that even if matches don't kick off tonight, Pearce might at least reveal the brackets for both men's and women's challengers.

#2. A massive Mask vs. Mask match might be announced

Penta was inches away from defeating Dominik Mysterio and capturing the Intercontinental Championship before El Grande Americano disrupted the match. The masked man cost the former AEW star at the very last moment, leading to Dirty Dominik retaining the gold.

Seeking vengeance, Penta might approach the RAW GM on tonight's show. The reason why the 40-year-old star may request a mask vs. mask match could be that he wants to expose that El Grande Americano is none other than Chad Gable.

#1. Adam Pearce may announce a major tag team match on WWE RAW tonight

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman's villainous alliance witnessed a major shock last week when CM Punk made his arrival and helped the babyfaces overcome them. The Best in the World aided Jey Uso to retain his World Heavyweight Championship and also rescued Sami Zayn from the assault of the heel group.

So, if The Visionary and The Dog of WWE attempt to attack Punk and Sami on RAW, Adam Pearce might announce a tag team match for Money in the Bank 2025.

The Authority figure could declare that Rollins and Bron will be facing The Voice of the Voiceless and The Honorary Uce at MITB in a tag team bout. Though Rollins might not be in favor of facing Punk again, Pearce might go ahead and book this showdown for the PLE.

