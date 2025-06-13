Triple H to unveil bigger plans for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in WWE? Exploring the possibility

WWE has a new dominant faction on Monday Night RAW after Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. They make for a dangerous combination, especially since many feel that The Big Bad Booty Nephew is the future of the industry. Still, he'll likely be a background player for The Visionary for now.

While the group will undoubtedly help mold Bron into a top star in WWE, Triple H may have bigger immediate plans for both Breakker and Bronson than just being in the background for Seth. Instead, The Game might intend for them to win the World Tag Team Titles.

For those unaware, The New Day are the reigning World Tag Team Champions. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston won the titles at WrestleMania, where they defeated The War Raiders. Since then, they haven't exactly had a stellar title reign.

That reign could come to an end soon if Triple H decides to put Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the tag team division. This could be huge for multiple reasons, but especially because it would make this new stable seem even more dangerous. Money in the Bank and tag gold within the same stable means they hold a lot of power.

Beyond that, it would give another accolade to Bron before his inevitable push to the top of the card. The Game making this move would also gift Auszilla his first title on WWE's main roster.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could revitalize the tag team division on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed winning the World Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW could also be big for the tag team division. Unfortunately, RAW's scene has been highly lacking.

SmackDown's tag team scene is glorious. Fraxiom, The Street Profits, DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and The Wyatt Sicks make up the division, and most, if not all, of the teams have been in stories on the show.

RAW, by comparison, is lacking. In theory, the WWE RAW tag team scene should be good. The New Day, A-Town Down Under, The War Raiders, the Latino World Order, Judgment Day, New Catch Republic, and Alpha Academy should mean a strong division, but for whatever reason, nothing has clicked.

Stars like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed taking over the division could change that. Not only will they get a good reaction from the crowd, but they will likely put on bangers with the other duos. The pair winning the gold could be the spark the division needs.

