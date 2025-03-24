  • home icon
  • Triple H to vacate major title after WWE champion breaks his rule ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring potential swerve

Triple H to vacate major title after WWE champion breaks his rule ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring potential swerve

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 17:24 GMT
Triple H has a massive decision to make (image via WWE)
Triple H has a massive decision to make [image credit: WWE.com]

WrestleMania is less than a month away, and several matches have already been made official by WWE CCO Triple H. One of these is the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Tiffany was completely dominated by Charlotte Flair during their sit-down interview segment. Many fans have been calling for someone else to be added to the match following the show since Stratton could be out of her depth.

One of the ways to do this could be for Triple H to enforce the 30-day WWE title defense rule, which he made official back in 2014 when Daniel Bryan was World Champion. Stratton hasn't defended her title since February 14, which is more than five weeks ago, and doesn't appear to be defending it in the coming weeks.

Her story with Flair could last to WrestleMania or Triple H could vacate the title and allow someone else to walk in and create a Triple-Threat encounter instead, which would then take the pressure off Stratton.

Will Tiffany Stratton have her title taken away by Triple H?

Stranger things have happened on a whim in WWE, with Jinder Mahal dropping his World Championship because Brock Lesnar reportedly didn't want to work with him, or even Rhea Ripley relinquishing her title through injury only to be back a month later.

There are always ways to make the Road To WrestleMania more exciting, and after the fan backlash from SmackDown, it's easy to imagine that the company is coming up with new ways to change this title match.

Stratton has been an excellent champion, it just seems that she was put into a feud against Charlotte Flair too soon, and it doesn't come as naturally to her to be a face as it does with stars such as Bianca Belair. Either way, the next few weeks will be interesting.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
