Triple H vs Batista: 5 Possible Endings for the No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35

This will surely be a lethal encounter!

Ever since Batista's return to RAW a couple of weeks ago where he attacked the Nature Boy, Ric Flair on his 70th Birthday Celebration, this match was pretty much confirmed to happen.

His aim of getting Triple H's attention sure succeeded as The Game called him for a face-to-face confrontation on RAW. Batista did show up, but with his "guardians of the independents", aka, security guards.

In the very heated segment between both Hunter and Dave, Batista challenged him for a match at WrestleMania stating that he wants to end his career with this match. Not only that, but he also wants to end Triple H's career with this match.

Furious with his past actions, Hunter replied: "You are on!". But before Batista left, HHH threw a massive surprise as he mentioned that since their fight has become so personal, hence their match at Mania would be a No Holds Barred match.

With Hunter accepting Batista's challenge to put his career on the line in this match, we are now set for Triple H vs Batista in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35. With just one week left to build-up the match, an all-out brawl can take place this Monday night on RAW!

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 possible endings for this grudge match at WrestleMania 35.

#5. Triple H pins Batista clean

Will the Game prove Batista wrong?

In another article of mine, I've discussed a few very interesting stats about WrestleMania. One of them, which many might find very surprising, is that Triple H has lost the most number of matches at the grandest stage of them all.

Another interesting thing to note is that in the last several WrestleMania's, Triple H has entered the ring as a heel (last time he entered as a face was at WrestleMania 29 against Brock Lesnar). But this time, the tides have turned as The Game is the clear face in this rivalry.

There's no doubt that The Game is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. With him putting his career on the line, many fans are suspecting whether this would be his last match?

The most predictable and simple ending to this match would be Triple H defeating Batista clean after a bloody battle and proving him wrong by saying "I sure as hell can beat you, Dave!"

